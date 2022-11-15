The Grenfell Record

Grenfell Probus Club have hosted a birthday lunch at their October meeting

November 15 2022 - 5:00pm
Grenfell Probus hosted their birthday celebrations on October 17.

We held our Birthday Lunch at the Bowling Club on Monday, October 17 instead of a meeting.

