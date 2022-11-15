We held our Birthday Lunch at the Bowling Club on Monday, October 17 instead of a meeting.
President Pam Holland welcomed 34 Members and visitors from Cowra Ladies Probus, West Wyalong combined Probus and Grenfell Rotary Club.
We all then sang a Welcome Song to the tune "It's a long way to Tipperary." Rosalie White read out the birthdays and anniversaries and Desiree was the winner of a small gift.
Apologies were received from Cowra Men's, Cootamundra and Cootamundra Ladies Clubs.
We had a lovely meal served to us with three choices of mains and three desserts. Everyone was in agreement that all the food was extremely good.
Before lunch and between courses we were entertained by the "Grenfell Uke Orchestra". Everyone sang along - it was a trip down memory lane which took us back to our earlier years. Ron Huckle gave the thankyous to the wonderful musicians for a terrific afternoon.
The mystery trip had to be called off because of flooding but we will have it again soon.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, November 21 at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 10.30am.
