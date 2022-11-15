Locals have paused to reflect on the devastation of war and the sacrifices made by service men and women at the Remembrance Day service in Grenfell.
Remembrance day marks when the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War and was originally called Armistice Day.
While the day initially commemorated the official signing of the armistice to mark the end of World War I, Remembrance Day has since expanded to commemorate all of the people who served across all subsequent wars Australia has participated in.
The service in Grenfell was conducted by the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch with the wreath laying ceremony led by the Grenfell RSL Chaplain Margaret Knight.
Michael Blewer, former gunner in the Australian Army was the commemorative guest speaker at the service.
The song Spirit of the Anzacs was sung by Belinda Day, with the school captains of St Josephs Primary School reading a poem and a member of the Grenfell Cadets read the biography of Major General Sir Neville Howse VC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.