The Grenfell Record

Helicopter crews take off from Cowra to inspect fire trails

November 9 2022 - 4:04pm
Helicopter crews will take off from Cowra Airport from today onwards, undertaking inspections to ensure fire trails are in good condition in preparation for bushfire conditions.

Local News

