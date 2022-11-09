Weddin Whispers: Friday, a time to pause and remember

HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: The auxiliary wishes to thank the community for the support of their recent street stall and the Lamington drives held throughout the year. Coral Mitton was the winner of the Street Stall competition. Special thanks to Barry and Janice Holland for the use of their home to make the Lamingtons whilst the Hospital was out of bounds owing to Covid restriction. The next meeting will be held at Unwind at 2pm followed by afternoon tea.