Weddin Whispers: Friday, a time to pause and remember

REMEMBERANCE DAY: 11/11/2022: Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day, Armistice Day or Veteran's Day) is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth countries to remember the members of their armed forces who have died in the line of duty since World War 1.
Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 to recall the official end of World War 1 on that date in 1918 with the German signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour or 11am.
The Remembrance poppy has become a familiar emblem of Remembrance Day due to the Poem "In Flanders Field". These poppies bloomed across some of the worst battlefields of Flanders in World War 1, their brilliant red colour an appropriate symbol for blood spilled in the war.
In Australia Remembrance Day is always observed on November 11 regardless of the day of the week - it is not a public holiday. Tomorrow's service will be held in Memorial Park, commencing at 10.45am where RSL members and family representatives, Army Cadets, Town Band Buglers, students from local schools and members of the public will be in attendance.
WATER: Our thoughts are with families, businesses and all those impacted by the dreadful floods covering most of NSW. The devastation in our own Weddin Shire and neighbouring Shires has been extensive. Roads closures have caused problems with transport.
Please avoid walking or driving through flood water. Floodwater can be very deep, rise quickly and move fast and the road may have suffered extensive damage hidden beneath the surface.
Where there's a will there's a way with flood waters cutting Quandialla off from major town centres during the week. Daniel and Jeremy at the Bland Hotel arranged to have bread and milk brought in by boat across Bland Creek in Bribbaree collected and driven to Quandialla Village.
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY: The auxiliary wishes to thank the community for the support of their recent street stall and the Lamington drives held throughout the year. Coral Mitton was the winner of the Street Stall competition. Special thanks to Barry and Janice Holland for the use of their home to make the Lamingtons whilst the Hospital was out of bounds owing to Covid restriction. The next meeting will be held at Unwind at 2pm followed by afternoon tea.
The final fundraiser for the year will be the Christmas Hampers to be drawn at the Combined Service Clubs' Christmas Carnival on December 16. Dorothy Starr - Publicity Officer.
GRENFELL DRAMATIC SOCIETY: Great revues have been received following the two performances of Cosi by Louis Nowra and directed by Katherine Holmes at the Little Theatre in Rose St. The society welcomed some first time actors Scott Badman, Paul Curl, Micaela Nealon and Chad White to the boards to join cast members Katherine Holmes, Diane Donohue, Jaime Elms, Stephen Griffin and Jesse Jenkins-Friends.
The GDS wishes to thank Kelly Luthje - Costume Design, prompt, props and stagehands - Kathleen and David McCue and Jessica Gardner, Lighting and Sound - Paul Curl, Scott Badman and Bas Browne, Front of House/Kitchen - Col and Michele Johnson, Jill Griffin and Pam Livingstone.
Performance dates Saturday November 12 at 7.30pm and Sunday November 13 at 2pm. Cosi is set in a mental institution in 1970's. Tickets $20 on sale now at Raine and Horne Grenfell. Adult themes and some course language - age must be 12 or over and under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
The next meeting of the society will be held Monday November 14 at 7.30pm where members of the community who wish to become involved are invited to attend.
SCHOOL FRIENDS CATCH UP: John Waugh of Morayfield Qld recently caught up with an old school friend - Allan Hampton from Sydney and both formally of Grenfell. Allan was travelling through to Tweed Heads and took the opportunity for a coffee. Allan was in the class above John at THLHS and in the same class as John's sister- Trisha. John said, "Two hours just wasn't enough as we reminisced of our shared memories and passion for Rugby League.
VOICES AGAINST VIOLENCE: Everyone is invited to join the Grenfell Voices Against Violence Walk on November 18. Walk to end family and domestic violence "Start the conversation". The walk will commence at 9.30am at the Memorial Park (Cenotaph) and finish at the Salvation Army Hall. Enjoy a free morning tea whilst listening to some outstanding guest speakers. The morning will conclude by 11.30am
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order last week were 4, 1,10, 3, 16 and 15. No Jackpot or five number winners, New Jackpot $7397 and five number jackpot is $94. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Albion Hotel tonight. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
