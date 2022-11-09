The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Friday, a time to pause and remember

November 10 2022 - 7:00am
REMEMBERANCE DAY: 11/11/2022: Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day, Armistice Day or Veteran's Day) is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth countries to remember the members of their armed forces who have died in the line of duty since World War 1.

