Woodbridge Opens collect first win of season

This Sunday at Lawson Park Grenfell, Woodbridge will host the Wiradjuri (Dubbo) Goannas in round 7 of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition. Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.20am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm), and Opens (2.00pm).
Grenfell players who will be in action on the day include Meadow Mooney, Makenzie Dixon (Under 12s), Hannah Kohnen (Under 14s), Alana O'Loughlin (Under 16s), Tatianna Hazell, Lily Holmes, Taylor Keppie (Under 18s), and Opens Caitlin Dixon and Sammie Wood.
Grenfell is also represented in the coaching and first aid/trainer ranks through Caitlin Dixon (Under 12s coach), Chris Dixon (Under 12s assistant coach), Anthony Edwards (Under 14s first aid/trainer), and Isabel Holmes (Under 18s first aid/trainer).
Gate entry is $5 for adults and under 16s are free with the gate owned and operated by the Woodbridge Cup Board. The Grenfell Goannas senior club will have a full canteen in operation and eftpos is available.
Last Sunday all five Woodbridge teams travelled to Coonabarabran and the long trek was made even longer as players and their families dodged the floodwaters.
The Woodbridge under 12s went down to the Castlereagh Cougars by 44-8 but they should be congratulated on making the long trip and meeting the early start time.
Both the Woodbridge Under 14s (28-4). And Under 18s (40-20) teams maintained their undefeated run this season with solid wins over their Cougar rivals.
It was great to see the Woodbridge Opens (32-18) collect their first win of the season after a couple of narrow losses and the Under 16s who have been a tad unlucky this season capped off a good day for the Woodies with their 38-8 victory over the Cougars.
Other games this weekend sees the Midwest Brumbies hosting the Castlereagh Cougars at Mudgee on Saturday and then on Sunday the Orange Vipers travel to Bathurst (Carrington Park) to take on their neighbours the Panorama Platypi in the local derby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.