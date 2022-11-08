The Grenfell Record
Woodbridge Opens collect first win of season

By Gary Holmes
November 8 2022 - 4:00pm
The Woodbridge Opens collected their first win of the season against the Castlereagh Cougars. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

This Sunday at Lawson Park Grenfell, Woodbridge will host the Wiradjuri (Dubbo) Goannas in round 7 of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition. Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.20am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm), and Opens (2.00pm).

