The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Grenfell Railway Hotel wants to work with council

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grenfell's Railway Hotel has taken to social media to inform the community there will be some changes made to area outside the pub at the request of Weddin Shire Council. Image from The Railway Hotel's Facebook page.

Grenfell's Railway Hotel has taken to social media to inform the community there will be some changes made to area outside the pub at the request of Weddin Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.