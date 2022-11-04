Grenfell Railway Hotel wants to work with council

Grenfell's Railway Hotel has taken to social media to inform the community there will be some changes made to area outside the pub at the request of Weddin Shire Council.
Cailin Piper and Moe Reynolds posted to Facebook they were told by Weddin Shire Council they had to remove a cart as well as olive trees, flowers, seating, umbrellas and natives they have planted to beautify the area..
Ms Piper said Weddin Council phoned the hotel on Wednesday regarding a complaint about the cart.
Council also told Ms Piper the hotel would be receiving a follow up letter about the issue.
Ms Piper said they had no intention of leaving the cart at the location.
It was only there for an event, Ms Piper said.
The cart was removed Friday morning.
Ms Piper, and Mr Reynolds said they had put in an s. 68 Approval and Foot Dining Permit for the garden in January, which went unresolved by Council.
Following a year of interruptions to roadworks in Grenfell's Main Street they decided to install the plants to help improve the look of that end of the street.
"In response to Council's request, we're happy to move the things. We've done what we can to beautify the street," Ms Piper said.
However they say they are disappointed removal of the plants was included in the initial council directive.
After posting to social media about the situation and the reasons they would be moving the items Ms Piper and Mr Reynolds said the response from the community was overwhelmingly positive.
While they are happy to remove the cart the couple are standing their ground in relation to native trees planted earlier this year and the plants.
They said the natives were planted months ago.
Weddin General manager Noreen Vu has said the pot plants can stay for now but would need to be removed when the landscaping works begin in Main Street.
Ms Piper said the Railway sits at the gateway to town and they have received a lot of positive comments from people travelling through about its look.
The couple are now in the process of lodging another s. 68 Approval and Foot Dining Permit to return outdoor dining to The Railway Hotel.
In the meantime they aim to work with Council to resolve the matter after investing time and money into the town that they love.
"We're not here to fight, we're here to beautify the town. We're trying to encourage people to come back to Grenfell," Ms Piper said.
"We're trying to do the right thing by the community. We're trying to keep the pub open... because this isn't just a business."
Ms Piper said the Hotel provides a place for people to gather and socialise and has done so since it opened 100 years ago.
