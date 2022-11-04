Recently, The Railway Hotel took to social media to inform the community that there will be some changes made to area outside the business at the request of Weddin Shire Council.
Among the changes The Railway Hotel has to undertake, they posted, is that they will be removing the cart. The olive trees, the flowers, the seating, the umbrellas, the natives they have planted, and any other items that is not deemed council approved.
Weddin Shire Council has since issued a response to the community about their interactions with the Railway Hotel
Weddin General manager Noreen Vu said that Council appreciated the beautification that had occurred and that the pot plants could stay for now but would would need to be removed when the landscaping works would begin.
Ms Vu said that while they didn't ask the hoteliers to remove the pot plants, they did ask them to remove the carriage off public land due to safety concerns
"There was concerns that a child could climb the carriage and hurt themselves and that without the formal approval, including sighting of current insurances (this) could lead to a litigation process."
Council called and wrote to the hotelier requesting removal of the dray
"Council wrote to the owners to ask them to move the carriage which was parked on public land, let them know there was no valid Footpath Dining Permit and the process to apply and to inform them of Council's proposed landscaping plans for the Main Street Renewal Project," she said.
Ms Vu explained the process to apply for a s. 68 Approval and Foot Dining Permit is a simple one which includes a form and providing Council a copy of the public liability insurance.
"This process was explained to them on the phone and in the letter, which also attached the necessary forms," she said.
"While we acknowledge that there is an administration fee, the owners can apply to the Council for a fee waiver."
Ms Vu said all owners are encouraged to follow due process and ensure that where there is a required Footpath Dining Permit, that these are put in place.
Ms Vu also said Council did not issue any Local Government Orders.
"The letter and phone call was to assist them in clarifying what was in breach of the legislation," she said.
