Weddin Shire Council responds to questions about the Railway Hotel

November 4 2022 - 3:30pm
Council wrote to the Railway Hotel to ask them to move the carriage which was parked on public land and to let them know there was no Footpath Dining Permit. Image from the Railway Hotel's Facebook page.

Recently, The Railway Hotel took to social media to inform the community that there will be some changes made to area outside the business at the request of Weddin Shire Council.

