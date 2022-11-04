The Grenfell Record

Letters: Hope that the beautification efforts and historical dray remain

November 4 2022 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Railway Hotel will be removing the cart, olive trees, flowers, seating, umbrellas, the natives they have planted, and any other items that is not deemed council approved. Photo from The Railway Hotel's Facebook page.

I was appalled to hear of Weddin Shire Council's request to the owners of The Railway Hotel to remove their beautification efforts from the garden and seating area which faces Main St in Grenfell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.