Letters: Hope that the beautification efforts and historical dray remain

I was appalled to hear of Weddin Shire Council's request to the owners of The Railway Hotel to remove their beautification efforts from the garden and seating area which faces Main St in Grenfell.
Locals have been tolerating the disruption to the Main St, as well as dealing with unsafe road conditions and the mess and safety issues which have become the epicentre of Grenfell for some time, to now hear that the efforts of the owners of The Railway Hotel to beautify the area surrounding the Pub at the lower end of Main St, have been met with a removal notice!
The community I think overall has been extraordinarily tolerant of the ongoing Main St saga and it was a pleasant relief to see the bottom end of Main St looking an absolute picture after so many years of disruption and damage, thanks to the efforts and personal expense of Publican Mo Simpson and his team.
The thoughtless actions and knee jerk reaction of Weddin Shire Council to request removal of plantings and a lovely historical dray, feels like a step too far for a town that has been exceptionally enduring of such a long and drawn out disruption to it's Main Street precinct.
I and many others from the Weddin Shire, as well as visitor's to the area, certainly hope that this matter can be resolved quickly and that the beautification efforts and the dray, which is a marvellous nod to this town's history, be allowed to stay.
- Therese Smith
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.