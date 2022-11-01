Round five of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition saw Woodbridge host the Orange Vipers last Saturday at Peak Hill's Linder Oval.
The Woodbridge Under 12s came up against an Orange Vipers team who had won their previous four matches by big margins, and this continued on Saturday when they defeated the Woodies 48-8.
In the Under 14s match the Woodbridge girls were able to maintain their undefeated record when they came out on top in a close tussle over the Vipers by 20-10.
It was a tough loss for the Woodbridge Under 16s on Saturday as they had held a 28-16 lead with about 15 minutes left on the clock only to see the Vipers make a strong comeback that culminated in the visitors scoring out wide in the dying seconds to secure a 32-28 victory.
There was not much between the two teams in the opening stanza of the Under 18s match, but Woodbridge were able to go to the break leading 14 nil after a long distance converted try late in the half. I
In the second half Woodbridge were too strong for the Vipers and ran in 7 tries to 1 with the final score reading Woodbridge 50 Vipers 4.
The Woodbridge Opens team came agonisingly close to claiming their first competition points of the season when they were locked up at 16 all with the Vipers late in the match.
Unfortunately for the Woodbridge Opens, it was the Orange Vipers who broke the deadlock and left Linder Oval as the 22-16 victors.
Round six of the competition kicks off on Saturday when the Orange Vipers host the Midwest Brumbies at Pride Park, Orange and in the other Saturday fixture the Bathurst Platypi travel out to Kennard Park, Wellington to take on the Dubbo Goannas.
The Woodbridge teams will be making the trek out to Coonabarabran on Sunday.
There, they will clash with the Castlereagh Cougars.
Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.30am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm), and Opens (2.00pm).
Just a reminder that round seven sees the Woodbridge teams return to Lawson Oval, Grenfell when they will host the Dubbo Goannas on Sunday, November 13.
In other games scheduled for round seven, the Midwest Brumbies will take on Castlereagh and the Panorama Platypi will take on Orange Vipers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.