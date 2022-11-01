The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Vipers now firmly entrenched in the top four

By Gary Holmes
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:01am, first published November 1 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woodbridge Opens team came agonisingly close to claiming their first competition points of the season. File photo by Bradley Jurd.

Round five of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition saw Woodbridge host the Orange Vipers last Saturday at Peak Hill's Linder Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.