Trevor and Jennifer raise almost $1900 to fight children's cancer in Great Cycle Challenge

Updated November 2 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 4:09am
Jennifer Birch and Trevor Knight raised more than $1800 to fight children's cancer, Image supplied.

Locals Jennifer Birch and her brother Trevor Knight have strapped on their helmets and ridden almost 500km all up to raise money for the Great Cycle Challenge.

