Locals Jennifer Birch and her brother Trevor Knight have strapped on their helmets and ridden almost 500km all up to raise money for the Great Cycle Challenge.
The challenge, which raises funds to fight children's cancer, encourages participants to jump on a bike, set themselves a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal throughout October.
By the end of October, Jennifer had cycled 213.5 km and raised $833.57 and Trevor had ridden 241km and raised $1041.
They managed to ride these distance across regular rides around Grenfell in October.
Jennifer is still hoping for more money to be donated as her donation page will be open to the end of November.
Trevor said he never expected in his wildest dreams to raise that much money.
"People have been very, very generous and keen to help out," he said.
Both Jennifer and Trevor said that people they would like to thank the community who have been very generous in supporting them.
Jennifer said her initial target was $150, and was amazed with the support she received to raise $833.
People's generosity also surprised Trevor, he said, with his initial target of $300 well and truly reached.
Jennifer said she decided to take part in this charity ride not long after getting her bike and and wanted to help support kids who have been fighting cancer.
Trevor, who has been riding for a few more years was then called on to join the charity ride, saying it sounded like a good experience as well.
Jennifer had nominated to ride at least 100km across October and Trevor had nominated to ride at least 200km.
They said it was helpful to reach their nominated distance times by being able to plan their own routes and distances for each day of riding.
Participants can put in how much they plan to ride, what routes they want to ride and can be undertaken anywhere or anytime on road, off road, in the gym, overseas or interstate. All of the rides participants clock during the challenge month count towards their challenge.
They are both planning to take part in the charity ride again next year and is hoping to get in and do a lot more kilometres.
Great Cycle Challenge is a national Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) fundraising initiative held throughout the month of October. If you would like to donate to the cause or find or more head online to https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Riders/JenniferBirch.
