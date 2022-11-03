The Kindergarten transition program has begun at Grenfell Public School with lots of excited new faces making their way through the gates.
The children enjoyed getting to know the school grounds and classroom, playing with friends and participating in lots of fun activities.
It is not too late to join the transition program if you have a child beginning Kindergarten next year - come and see what we have to offer.
Please contact the school office on 02 63432122 for more information
Upcoming transition dates:
Wednesday, November 9 from 12pm-3pm
Wednesday, November 16 from 9am - 3pm.
Contributed by Tamara Mcmahon
