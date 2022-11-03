The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Students learn what big school is like at Grenfell Public's kindy transition program

November 3 2022 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kindergarten transition program has begun at Grenfell Public School with lots of excited new faces making their way through the gates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.