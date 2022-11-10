The group of 11 enjoyed a great weekend in Grenfell: Friday night dinner at The Happy Inn with several CEF members and two Grenfell Rotary Club representatives; on Saturday, lunch at Unwind; a town tour including the museum, art gallery and points of interest around town; a visit to a local farm to see its operation; a stop at St Margaret's, Glenelg; a visit to the garden at Matchett's "Nangwarrie" property; and dinner with CEF members at McLelland's.