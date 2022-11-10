By M Carey and R McLelland.
Through local contacts, CEF Grenfell has a forged link with Windsor Rotary. Back in 2020, they identified our local organisation as a beneficiary of the Windsor Rotary Charity Race Day, a big fundraiser in the local area. Unfortunately, the Race Days were unable to be held in 2020 and 2021.
Despite the challenges of Covid 19 and flooding still being felt, the races returned this year.
Ron and Jan McLelland attended the Rotary meeting prior to the Race Day, thanking the Rotary Club of Windsor for their very generous donation towards our fundraising for 2023 scholarships. The McClelland's also attended the Races the following day.
The Windsor Rotarians also accepted an invitation to spend a weekend in Grenfell, to understand and learn more about the community.
The group of 11 enjoyed a great weekend in Grenfell: Friday night dinner at The Happy Inn with several CEF members and two Grenfell Rotary Club representatives; on Saturday, lunch at Unwind; a town tour including the museum, art gallery and points of interest around town; a visit to a local farm to see its operation; a stop at St Margaret's, Glenelg; a visit to the garden at Matchett's "Nangwarrie" property; and dinner with CEF members at McLelland's.
They had a fantastic time enjoying the country hospitality and having a chance to learn more about what the CEF Grenfell does and how; and building and sustaining this partnership into the future.
