Royal Far West to host Christmas raffle

The Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West will be running a Christmas raffle with three prizes on offer.
This is displayed in the window of Weddin Community Services (next door to the Tin Cupboard).
We thank all the donors for their generous donations as they make a great array of prizes.
The raffle will be drawn between November 30 and December 7 to give the winners time to utilise the gifts. More goodies will be added as time goes on or when drawn. Tickets are $2 each and are available from the Royal Hotel and from members Marie, Jenny or Margaret. You can also get tickets from Weddin Community Services.
For more information you can contact Margaret on 6343 1237. All messages are answered as soon as possible.
Margaret Cuddihy, Grenfell Branch President.
The Royal Far West Children's Charity was established in 1924. To find out more about the Royal Far West and what they do or financially support their work go online to www.royalfarwest.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.