Grenfell Royal Far West are calling for more people to lend a hand

By Brendan McCool
November 2 2022 - 2:00am
Grenfell Royal Far West mark 85 years of service

The Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West has this year celebrated 85 years of helping sick kids and their Grenfell and the surrounding areas get the health care they deserve.

