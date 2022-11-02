Grenfell Royal Far West mark 85 years of service

The Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West has this year celebrated 85 years of helping sick kids and their Grenfell and the surrounding areas get the health care they deserve.
Established in 1924, the Royal Far West Children's Charity has aimed to improve the health and wellbeing of children who live in rural and remote communities, connecting them to the care they need but cannot otherwise access because of where they live.
The Grenfell branch has been raising money to help country children to get the best of medical treatment which may not available in their own areas since the branch was opened in 1936 with Mr H.G.N. Moffitt as chairman.
Grenfell Branch of the Royal Far West's Margaret Cuddihy said earlier this year that their member numbers are now right down, with currently six members
"It would be a shame to let this organisation close due to lack of interest in Grenfell over a few years," she said.
"Please ring me if you would like more information or to join us and help these vulnerable children."
"We really, really need more members," Ms Cuddihy said.
Currently the Grenfell Branch runs a raffle at the Railway Hotel every second Friday and runs two street stalls a year.
Ms Cuddihy said they rely on donations and pay for items out of their own costs for the raffles and market stalls so that all proceeds can go towards helping country kids.
During the last year's raffles and street stalls, Ms Cuddihy said they were able to raise around $4000 for Royal Far West.
Over the last couple of years, Ms Cuddihy said they haven't been able to do some of their bigger fundraisers due to the impacts of the pandemic along with members leaving and ageing.
If you would like to donate your time or join the Grenfell branch of Royal Far West, you can contact Ms Cuddihy on 63431237.
The Royal Far West website said they have supported more than 12,000 country children and their families and supported over 3,500 country children with developmental, behavioural and mental health services in 2020/2021.
Their health, education and disability services are delivered through a combination of residential in Manly, remote via technology and in-community programs.
During 2020 Royal Far West partnered with Women & Children First in a six month initiative to repurpose its accommodation facilities into a 'pop-up' Safe House for single women, and women with children who were at risk of homelessness or experiencing domestic and family abuse during the pandemic.
In addition to crisis accommodation, the program offered case management to the residents and connected them with support services for mental health, rehabilitation, drug and alcohol services, counselling, legal aid, housing, and financial supports.
