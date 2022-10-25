The Grenfell Record

Motion moved to do more on violence in Weddin Shire

Updated October 25 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cr Michelle Cook put forward a motion at the most recent Weddin Shire Council ordinary meeting that the Shire do more to stamp out violence in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.