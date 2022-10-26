Weddin Whispers: Exhibition officially opened

REMEMBRANCE DAY: On November 11, we pause to remember the sacrifice of our servicemen and women. In the leadup to Remembrance Day, you can show your support by buying a poppy and donating. Show your support to the men and women who have given so much to us. The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch have a street stall organised for tomorrow October 28 and Saturday October 29. Please support them.
The Commemorative Service will commence at 10.45am in Memorial Park, where organisations and members of the public are invited to lay a wreath. The Commemorative Luncheon and Cadet of the year presentation will take place at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 12.30pm for those who have booked in. (no walk ins) Further information contact Glen Ivins President 6343 1731.
GRENFELL FOOD HALL is open every Friday 8-11am, in the Presbyterian Hall in Weddin Street. Tomorrow, Friday 28, a free breakfast is available for anyone who wishes to come along and enjoy sausages, eggs, bacon, onions and bread, all supplied courtesy of Cowra-Grenfell Meals on Wheels, Grenfell Community Food Hall and cooked by the Grenfell Rotary Club members. The last Breaky was highly successful - don't miss out on this one and it is free.
ART GALLERY: A lovely evening was had by all with over 40 in attendance for the official opening of 'Explorations' by Di Franks, Wendy Hawthorn and Coralie Crouch. The exhibition will run until Wednesday November 30.
Art is a journey that takes us in a variety of directions. We want the viewer to engage with our artwork and discover their own interpretations and responses. The artist can stay with what feels safe or venture in new directions and learn new information, techniques and processes. People often say to us that "there is such variety in our art". That is because we enjoy experimenting with and exploring the techniques and purposes of art and in that way, we learn more about ourselves as artists.
GRENFELL RED CROSS: Red Cross will be hosting a Melbourne Cup afternoon tea at the Country Club on November 1 from 1.30pm for a 2pm start - Cost $10. There will be lucky door prizes, sweeps and raffle. Jan Myers from Louisa's Locker has kindly offered a gift voucher for the best headpiece/hat or fascinator.
VOICES AGAINST VIOLENCE: Everyone is invited to join the Grenfell Voices Against Violence Walk on November 18.
Walk to end family and domestic violence "Start the conversation".
The walk will commence at 9.30am at the Memorial Park (Cenotaph) and finish at the Salvation Army Hall.
Enjoy a free morning tea whilst listening to some outstanding guest speakers. The morning will conclude by 11.30am
COLEAMBALLY LIONS' CONVENTION: Last weekend Lions from District 201N4 travelled to Coleambally for the 62nd Annual Convention.
The N4 District covers a massive portion of NSW from Winmalee in the east to Bourke in the west and from Tumut in the south to Coonamble in the north and most towns in between.
It was amazing to see so many in attendance, as floodwater and closed roads stopped many.
A vibrant and harmonious community with beautiful gardens and streets named after local birds, the town was established in 1968 to service the Coleambally Irrigation Area. It's the State's newest town and was fully planned. An RV Friendly town, located on the Kidman Way between Darlington Point and Jerilderie. It is an innovative and robust agricultural centre. Over 90 businesses are located in the township area, with serviced industrial land readily available to investors.
The story of Coleambally is a story built on water. The community was explicitly built to take advantage of the additional water made available by the Snowy Mountains Scheme.
We travelled via Bimbi, Barmedman, Aria Park, Barellan, Griffith and struck the horrendous storm from Darlington Point to Coleambally. At Darlington Point, SES personnel were on hand for emergencies as the caravan park was already underwater.
Travelling home, as roads were closed or ready to be closed, we came via West Wyalong and struck water between Wyalong and Marsden.
Friday night was a social evening, Saturday the business sessions were held as well as two bus tours around the region. A farm -themed Saturday evening where presentations were made was enjoyed by all, followed by the memorial service for Lions and members of their families who passed away since the last convention.
Lions Ray Brown, John Harveyson, Peter Young, Rod Harveyson, PDG John Skelton and Lions Lady Edith Taylor were remembered during the service.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order were 8, 4, 18, 7, 11. & 1. No Jackpot or five number winner this week. New Jackpot is $6929 and five number jackpot is $80. Choose six number 1-20. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Bowling Club tomorrow night.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au
