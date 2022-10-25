Mayor Bembrick has a busy two months

Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick submitted a report during the October Ordinary Meeting of Council that showed just how busy he had been in the previous two months.
According to the report that was submitted through Cr Bembrick's Mayoral Minute it showed he had attended no less than 14 functions in September and October as the Mayor, including the Central NSW Joint Organisation Presentation to Council.
"As you all know we had the Central NSW Joint Organisation meet us here at the September meeting, after that meeting we visited the depot, thank you to the Councillors who went down there and introduced themselves to the workers," Cr Bembrick said.
"We also had our inaugural NAIDOC community day. We met with Hilltops and Cowra just as a catch up. We opened the Ned Condon Memorial Stables. We had a meeting with Steph Cooke and Michael McCormack, mainly about the Main Street and other subjects.
"The Pollie Pedal came through Grenfell which was great and also happy birthday to the Greenethorpe Hall for their 100th Birthday.
"The Bimbi Progress Group. The General Manager and myself went to Bathurst for the Mayoral luncheon, it just happened to be on the same day as the races (Bathurst 1000 Supercars), which was fantastic, we caught up with a few politicians and talked about some issues that we have here, which was really good."
Councillors also toured the Grenfell MPS and was said to be a good opportunity to see the facility and the pressures placed on the service.
Cr Bembrick attended the October board meeting of the Central NSW Joint Organisation as well as a number of committee meetings.
"I also had a catch up with our sister Council, Hawkesbury Council," he said.
"We've reopened those communication lines again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.