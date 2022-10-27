Applications open for Arts Support Program funding

Applications are now open for Arts OutWest's Country Arts Support Program (CASP), a annual funding round supporting arts activities in the NSW Central West. CASP funds the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage arts activities that offer creative outcomes. Grants of up to $3000 are available. Applications close at 5pm on December 5, 2022.
"This funding is about employing artists and making opportunities for people across our region to access a diverse range of arts and culture," Arts OutWest executive director Kylie Shead said.
Projects could include arts or heritage based workshops, classes, performances, installations, exhibitions, tours, screen/film making, writing or composition, development of new work, artist-in-residence programs, recordings or podcasts, and new arts activities attached to festivals or events - as long as they have some element of public outcome.
The funding is open to individuals, groups, not-for-profit organisations, arts businesses and councils in the local government areas of Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.
To apply you must discuss your idea with Arts OutWest before submitting an online application. Read the full criteria at www.artsoutwest.org.au/pf/casp/
