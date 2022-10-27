The Grenfell Record
Applications open for Arts Support Program funding

Updated October 27 2022 - 4:37am, first published 2:00am
Applications are now open for Arts OutWest's Country Arts Support Program (CASP), a annual funding round supporting arts activities in the NSW Central West. CASP funds the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage arts activities that offer creative outcomes. Grants of up to $3000 are available. Applications close at 5pm on December 5, 2022.

