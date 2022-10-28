Still time to join Spring offensive

Landholders across the Central West are being encouraged to take part in the NSW Government's Spring Pest Offensive following a rise in the number of wild animals across the state.
Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway said the offensive was paramount to securing our agricultural sector by providing training and advice to farmers.
"This initiative is fantastic news for the landholders across the Central West and Western NSW who need our support," Mr Farraway said.
"Feral animals cost our state's farmers millions of dollars every year through attacks on livestock, destruction of crops and the tearing up of fencing," he said.
"Additionally, with the potential spread of Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease threatening our $21 billion agricultural industry, the time to act is now."
"The Spring Offensive will provide landholders with the skills and knowhow to begin culling wild pigs, dogs and foxes by delivering free advice on control techniques and supplying hundreds of poisoned bates," he said.
"With feral animal activity due to start increasing throughout spring, I'm encouraging as many landholders as possible take part in these coordinated programs," Mr Farraway said.
Over the past 12 months, the government has coordinated feral animal control on almost 60 million hectares of rural land across the state. To discuss pest management on your property contact Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.
Pest control also proved to be one of the more popular exhibits at the 2022 National Field Days.
