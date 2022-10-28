The Grenfell Record

Still time to join Spring offensive

October 28 2022 - 3:11am
Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway is encouraging farmers to take part in the NSW Government's Spring Pest Offensive. Image supplied

Landholders across the Central West are being encouraged to take part in the NSW Government's Spring Pest Offensive following a rise in the number of wild animals across the state.

