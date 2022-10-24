Woodbridge suffer narrow losses against Platypi

Round four of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition saw the Woodbridge girls away to the Panorama Platypi on Sunday at Carrington Park Bathurst.
The Under 12s went down to the Platypi by 44-6 in the first match of the day but the Woodbridge Under 14s were able to maintain their unbeaten run with a 24-10 victory over the Platypi in the second match of the day.
A mistake riddled Woodbridge Under 16s team did well to hang in against the hosts and they looked a chance of snatching an unlikely draw but the hooter sounded with them heavy on the attack and they went down 28-22.
The Woodbridge Under 18s defeated the Platypi 42-6 with their goal kickers having a tough day at the office as the majority their 9 tries were scored out wide resulting in difficult conversion attempts.
The Opens bounced back from last weeks heavy loss to the Dubbo Goannas by only going down narrowly to the Platypi 18-14.
The Woodbridge girls tried hard and looked to be on top in the final quarter of the match but they just could not get any good field position in this period of the game and they were held out by some determined Platypi defence.
Round five of the competition sees Woodbridge host the Orange Vipers at Peak Hill on Saturday.
Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.20am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm) and Opens (2.00pm).
