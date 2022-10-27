Lion's honour for Deidre Carroll

Local Lion Deidre Carroll had her efforts within the Lions Club and community recognised earlier this year when she was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.
Deidre was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellow at the Grenfell Lions meeting on June 6, by President Keith Engelsman.
She was nominated by Lion Peter Butcher.
As part of the reasons given to why she was nominated for this award, Peter wrote that although she has only been a Lion since 2016, Deidre's husband Terry is a Charter Member of the Grenfell Lions Club Inc since 1978 and she has supported him and his roles in the Lions since then.
Peter wrote that Deidre is a tireless worker for the Club and community, and runs a weekly column in the paper and a weekly radio program in which she promotes the Lions and community efforts.
Deidre also helps to organise and run three street stalls each year which raise an average of $1300 per stall.
Deidre said receiving this award came as a surprise.
The Melvin Jones Fellow Award is the highest award a Lion can achieve and is awarded for dedicated service to Lions and the community.
The award is named for Lions International founder Melvin Jones.
The Lions Club of Grenfell host a weekly meat raffle and a weekly mini lotto to raise money for local and Lions charities.
The Lions Club of Grenfell is always willing to speak with those who may be interested in becoming members.
Anyone who would like to know more about the club or how to join can do so by getting in touch with their Facebook page.
