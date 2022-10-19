The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Gardens in full bloom

October 19 2022 - 10:30pm
LEISURE GROUP: Leisure Group term four eight weeks course commences today October 20 in the Uniting Church Hall with registrations from 9:45am. Courses include Art with Kathleen McCue, Needlework: Cross-stitch, Tapestry, Embroidery etc. Papercraft: Card Making, Scrapbooking. Basic Sewing Machine Skills and Guitar. Cost is a mere $3 per week and includes morning tea. Enquiries and Phone Registrations: Norma Walker 6343 1809

