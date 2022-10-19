Weddin Whispers: Gardens in full bloom

LEISURE GROUP: Leisure Group term four eight weeks course commences today October 20 in the Uniting Church Hall with registrations from 9:45am. Courses include Art with Kathleen McCue, Needlework: Cross-stitch, Tapestry, Embroidery etc. Papercraft: Card Making, Scrapbooking. Basic Sewing Machine Skills and Guitar. Cost is a mere $3 per week and includes morning tea. Enquiries and Phone Registrations: Norma Walker 6343 1809
ANGLICAN FETE: After a few years hiatus owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the Anglican Parish conducted a successful fete on Saturday. The children were kept entertained with the Lions jumping castle and pony rides. Patrons enjoyed beautiful morning teas, hot pancakes and a sausage sizzle and steak sandwich luncheon. Many stalls were in operation in the hall with a huge selection of cakes and slices up for sale
GRENFELL ARTISTS INC: During the weekend of October 8 and 9, thirteen artists gathered at the Rose St Theatre Hall to enjoy a wonderful two days with renowned artist Chan Dissanayake.
Chan held an exhibition earlier in the year at our local gallery. We learnt a great deal from Chan, particularly about mixing and using a limited palette of colours as well as understanding how light and shadow interact with each other. Many of our newer members attended the workshop. Grenfell Artists Incorporated have commenced an evening session for those who cannot attend a day session due to work or other commitments. It is a vibrant group of younger folks who are enjoying sharing ideas and learning new skills. The evening session is on Tuesday evening from 7 till 9 pm. If you are interested in joining us, you are most welcome. (Di Franks).
ART GALLERY: The opening of 'Explorations' by Di Franks, Wendy Hawthorn and Coralie Crouch will take place tomorrow Friday October 21 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Although RSVPs were due yesterday you may still be able to attend, please call 02 63432059 or visit info@visitweddin.com.au ASAP. It would be wonderful to see more faces at the openings.
SPRING: Although the rain has caused cancellations of many events it is wonderful to see so many beautiful flower gardens in full bloom around the town and countryside. I was invited to visit Pat and Keith Brus' home to see their magnificent Orchids, I then took the opportunity to visit the outstanding Iris Gardens which were thinned out and replanted last year by Anne Gault. No doubt, because of Anne's work, many gardens in Grenfell and beyond are now showcasing beautiful Iris blooms. The hardy Gazanias around the footpaths certainly add colour and atmosphere during the unpleasant weather.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: The Commemorative Service on November 11 will commence at 10:45am in Memorial Park, where organisations and members of the public are invited to lay a wreath. The Commemorative Luncheon and Cadet of the year presentation will take place at the Grenfell Bowling Club at 12.30pm where a three course meal (not alternate roasts), Cost is $40 a head, veterans and their guest $20 a head, Please RSVP by Thursday. November 3 (no walk ins) to Glen Ivins President 6343 1731.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order last week were 12, 19, 13, 20, 16 & 1. No Jackpot winner this week. One five number winner who will receive $40. New Jackpot $6725 and five number jackpot is $40. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Royal Hotel tonight. Thank you to everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Through your generosity, Lions assist local and Lions' charities. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway
LIONS SOCIAL BOWLS DAY: For many years, The Lions Clubs of Young, West Wyalong and Grenfell joined with the community and bowls members from Bribbaree for a social bowls fun day. Later, Forbes and District Lions Club joined in. According to the trophy the first winner was Bribbaree in 1981 and the last time it was held in 2014, Grenfell was the winner. This fun day has been resurrected and will take place at Bribbaree at 10am, November 6 (weather permitting). Everyone is welcome to attend, cost a mere $20 will cover your game of bowls, morning tea and a BBQ luncheon. If enough interest is shown, a bus will be organised. If you wish to attend, please leave your name before October 27 with any Lions member or phone 0403 480 729
WILDFLOWER WALKS: Join Weddin Landcare for their 2022 Spring Wildflower Walk on Sunday, November 6 to Conimbla National Park to view a diversity of flowering plants. A bus will depart 43 East St Grenfell at 9am and return by 3pm. Cost is $10pp. RSVP to Melanie on 0417 963 475 or weddinlandcare@outlook.com.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, please contact me on 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
