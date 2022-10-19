Weddin Whispers: Gardens in full bloom

LIONS SOCIAL BOWLS DAY: For many years, The Lions Clubs of Young, West Wyalong and Grenfell joined with the community and bowls members from Bribbaree for a social bowls fun day. Later, Forbes and District Lions Club joined in. According to the trophy the first winner was Bribbaree in 1981 and the last time it was held in 2014, Grenfell was the winner. This fun day has been resurrected and will take place at Bribbaree at 10am, November 6 (weather permitting). Everyone is welcome to attend, cost a mere $20 will cover your game of bowls, morning tea and a BBQ luncheon. If enough interest is shown, a bus will be organised. If you wish to attend, please leave your name before October 27 with any Lions member or phone 0403 480 729