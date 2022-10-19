The Grenfell Record

Two day street stall to take place

By Anne Gault
October 19 2022 - 11:00pm
The annual Bookshop street stall will be on October 21 - 22) and will feature an array of goodies. File photo.

The annual Bookshop street stall will be held tomorrow and Saturday morning (October 21 and October 22) and will feature an array of goodies including cooking, jams, plants, garden produce and preloved treasures.

Local News

