Two day street stall to take place

The annual Bookshop street stall will be held tomorrow and Saturday morning (October 21 and October 22) and will feature an array of goodies including cooking, jams, plants, garden produce and preloved treasures.
Income from the stall will be divided between the Bookshop, helping it maintain a varied range of Bible-themed resources, and Grace Inc. which supports religious teaching in the high school. Stop and have a chat and allow yourself to be tempted.
It's scary to contemplate but Christmas is just a couple of months away and particularly if you send cards or gifts overseas planning needs to start now.
Christmas cards will be available at the Bookshop within the next week and there are various potential thoughtful gifts hard to find elsewhere.
New stock continues to arrive. A good place to keep abreast of the latest items is the Bookshop Facebook page which is updated regularly.
A few items which caught my attention are two challenging jigsaws - a 500 piece sunrise and a 1,000 piece "empty tomb", a Bible Animals Story Collection for the very young and some "cross" key rings (only $4).
Also there is a "sale table" with marked down items.
The Bookshop is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 1pm and Saturday mornings from 9.30.
See you there or at the street stall.
