Grenfell's Lily Holmes selected in Canberra Raiders Tarsha Gale preliminary squad

By Lachlan Harper
October 14 2022 - 2:30am
Woodbridge Cup grand final player of the match Lily Holmes with Woodbridge Cup secretary Erin McCann. Picture by Jude Keogh

She broke the hearts of the Manildra Rhinos in September, now Grenfell's Lily Holmes will hope to do the same to every opposition side in next year's edition of the Tarsha Gale Cup.

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

