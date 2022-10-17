What's on around Grenfell and the region

Networks Australia is a group of practising visual artists, living and working in Australia. They work in all mediums including textiles, sculpture, photography, painting and drawing. Their exhibition titled 'Passages and Portals' consists of artworks inspired by Australian poetry. Poems are often passages and portals, offering new ways of seeing their natural surroundings and life experiences. In this exhibition, each artist has interpreted an Australian poem visually. The Networks artists have invited a group of local Grenfell poets to include their own poetry in the exhibition, addressing the themes of Passages and Portals.