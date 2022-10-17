What's on around Grenfell and the region

Cowra Open Gardens Weekend
October 22 and 23.
The Cowra Open Gardens will be held next weekend. Enjoy a day visiting and relaxing in some gardens. Morning and afternoon teas will be served from Geoff and Rowena Casey's by Cowra Evening CWA. Tickets are $20 for adults available at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre, and Shoes 4 You.
Grenfell Red Cross Melbourne Cup Afternoon Tea
Tuesday, September 1
Head on down to the Grenfell Country Club on the first Tuesday of September to enjoy a nice afternoon tea hosted by Grenfell Red Cross while enjoying all of the action on the track at the Melbourne Cup. Tickets cost $10 each for the afternoon tea, which begins from 1:30pm. There will be lucky door prizes, a raffle and sweeps available.
'Passages and Portals' by Networks Australia
September 19 to October 19
Networks Australia is a group of practising visual artists, living and working in Australia. They work in all mediums including textiles, sculpture, photography, painting and drawing. Their exhibition titled 'Passages and Portals' consists of artworks inspired by Australian poetry. Poems are often passages and portals, offering new ways of seeing their natural surroundings and life experiences. In this exhibition, each artist has interpreted an Australian poem visually. The Networks artists have invited a group of local Grenfell poets to include their own poetry in the exhibition, addressing the themes of Passages and Portals.
Author Talk: Ryan Butta
October 26 at 10:30am
Head down to Cowra Library as Ryan Butta launches his latest book - The Ballad of Abdul Wade. This alternative history defies the standard horse-powered folklore to reveal the debt this country owes to dromedaries, their drivers and those who brought them here.
Carols in Taylor Park
Sunday December 4
Bring along your chairs and picnic rug for a wonderful family evening out. Sit back and relax in beautiful Taylor Park and listen to local performers spread the Christmas cheer. The Grenfell Association of Churches will be holding their annual Carols in The Park at Taylor Park. The festivities will begin with a sausage sizzle and a chance to sit and enjoy the Grenfell ambience with your friends and family. The full program will be announced closer to the date.
Light Up The Night 2023
Saturday February 18, 2023
Save the date for Light Up the Night 2023! Enjoy market stalls, live music and a mesmerizing drone light show! A fun family friendly event proudly brought to you by the Weddin Shire Council and funded by the NSW Government. More to come
