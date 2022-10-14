The Grenfell Record
Free

Weddin's Shire Council's GM celebrates first 100 days in role

October 14 2022 - 12:16am
Weddin Shire Council's General Manager Noreen Vu has celebrated 100 days in the position. Image supplied.

On Tuesday, Weddin Shire Council's General Manager Noreen Vu marked her first 100 days of living and working in the Weddin Shire.

Local News

