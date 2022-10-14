Weddin's Shire Council's GM celebrates first 100 days in role

On Tuesday, Weddin Shire Council's General Manager Noreen Vu marked her first 100 days of living and working in the Weddin Shire.
"As the Weddin Shire General Manager, I have had the opportunity to go out and connect with many people.
"It has been introductory phase of getting to know the local government area, the community, the organisation and many other stories that the locals are willing to share," Ms Vu said.
"When I came to Grenfell I was well aware of the task ahead of me with the Grenfell Main Street. Please know that it is something we are working through every day and as the saying goes 'it won't happen overnight, but it will happen'."
Ms Vu said they pulled together a strong team to oversee the next stage of the project which she is stating is a 'project re-set' phase.
While in her role, Ms Vu said she has had the opportunity to travel out to all the villages, not just to meet with some locals but also attend the progress meetings.
"It was also important to me to reconnect with our neighbouring councils and be actively involved in the Central NSW Joint Organisation, recommence our membership with the Country Mayors Association and connect with our State and Federal Members.," she said.
Ms Vu said she is based down at the Hub once a month to let people drop in to see her, but this doesn't stop anybody wanting to meet with her up at the Chambers.
"I hope that the community has also taken notice of the improvements with our policy review and improvements in our communication on our multiple platforms, including the paper."
"We have been working hard on our road network during this deluge of rain and I can't thank my team enough here for the additional hours of work they are undertaking, whether it is through traffic control or filling in potholes.
"Reflecting on the last three months, I think my strongest focus is connecting with my team here and making every one of them feel valued, because in turn, this allows us to work in a safe and happy environment to deliver our projects and services to the community," Ms Vu said.
