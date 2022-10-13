The Grenfell Record
Weddin community groups benefit from Inland Rail support

October 13 2022 - 11:36pm
The Caragabal Country Golf Club receiving funding from Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program to go towards the annual Caragabal Sheep Races. Image supplied.

Local community groups in the Weddin Shire have received support for community initiatives and events as part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program.

