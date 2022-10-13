Weddin community groups benefit from Inland Rail support

Local community groups in the Weddin Shire have received support for community initiatives and events as part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program.
The Caragabal Country Golf Club was amongst the recipients, receiving funding from the program to go towards the iconic annual Caragabal Sheep Races.
The rain couldn't dampen the fun of the big event, which returned after a two-year hiatus for a day of racing, great prizes, music, food, and the all-important lolly drop from the skies.
Karen Pollock, Volunteer for the Caragabal Country Golf Club, said after a two-year break, it was wonderful to see the local community come together for a day of fun.
"The kids had such a great time, chasing sheep, playing on the jumping castle, and popular opinion was that this year's lolly drop was the best ever!"
"Congratulations to our winners, and we'd like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors, including Inland Rail, for helping it all come together and making the event such a success," Ms Pollock said.
In Quandialla, the local swimming club received funding from Inland Rail's sponsorships and donations program to go towards medals for their annual carnival day, attracting new swimmers to the event.
The club provides a space where kids and families can get involved in the local community and take part in sporting fun.
Stephen Jones, Inland Rail Director of Health, Safety and Environment said they are proud to give back to the communities that are home to Inland Rail.
"The work these organisations do is instrumental to the wellbeing of regional communities.
"I encourage other non-profit groups to lodge their applications for the next round of funding," Mr Jones said.
The Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations program offers funding between $1000-$4000 for individuals and organisations in regional areas along the Inland Rail. The funding supports organisations or individuals that contribute to local and regional prosperity, wellbeing, and sustainability.
Applications for the current round of funding close on October 31.
Check the Community Sponsorships and Donations program page online at https://inlandrail.artc.com.au/opportunities/sponsorships-and-donations/ for more information.
To check your eligibility, phone 1800 732 761 or email: ircommunitysponsorships@artc.com.au.
