Weather plays havoc with weekend sport

Last weekend the weather and road conditions played havoc with round two of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition. The matches to be held at Bathurst on Sunday between the Panorama Platypi and the Castlereagh Cougars were called off on Thursday when it was apparent that the Castlereagh players would not be able make it to Bathurst due to floodwaters.
Woodbridge were to host the Midwest Brumbies (Mudgee) at Grenfell on Sunday, and it appeared that these matches would be going ahead until the deluge on Saturday saw these games called off on Saturday evening. Henry Lawson Oval was in good condition and while the Grenfell area was accessible, the road between Mudgee and Wellington was shut.
We did get some action at Dubbo on Sunday when Dubbo Goannas hosted Orange Vipers at Apex Oval, with Dubbo winning the Opens and the Under 14s, and the visitors taking out the Under 12s, 16s, and 18s. Round three of the comp kicks off Saturday at Pride Park Orange when the Orange Vipers host the Panorama Platypi in a local derby.
On Sunday Woodbridge make the trek to Nyngan to take on the Dubbo Goannas at Larkin Oval. The Castlereagh Cougars will host the Midwest Brumbies at Coonabarabran. Game times are Under 12s (9.30am), Under 14s (10.20am), Under 16s (11.30am), Under 18s (12.45pm), Opens (2.00pm).
