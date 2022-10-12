The Grenfell Record
Weather plays havoc with weekend sport

By Gary Holmes
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:33am, first published October 12 2022 - 9:01pm
Last weekend the weather and road conditions played havoc with round two of the Western Women's Rugby League Competition. The matches to be held at Bathurst on Sunday between the Panorama Platypi and the Castlereagh Cougars were called off on Thursday when it was apparent that the Castlereagh players would not be able make it to Bathurst due to floodwaters.

Local News

