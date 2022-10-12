Weddin Whispers: Pollie Pedal ride pulls in

VSCCA CAR RALLY: Finally, three years after organising (thanks to Covid), the Vintage Sports Car Club of Australia rally arrived in Grenfell. Thank you to Julie and Royce for organising the annual George Green Rally visit. The group said, "It was fabulous to be out exploring New South Wales and with great company too. The beauty of the countryside rolled by, the splendour of the attending vehicles inspired and the marvellous community members we met along the way, broadened our experiences."