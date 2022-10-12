Weddin Whispers: Pollie Pedal ride pulls in

CWA EVENING BRANCH: Fifteen members were present at the September meeting, apologies were received from five. Special guest speaker for the evening was Rebecca Walsh, Executive Officer from Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
Rebecca said "Ronald McDonald House gives seriously ill children the best gift of all - their families. Our warm and supportive home-away-from-home provides the whole family with a comfortable place to stay and peace of mind, knowing they can stay together and close to the Orange Health Service Hospital.
"Adjacent to Orange Health Service Hospital, our House can accommodate eight families each night in spacious, comfortable rooms with ensuite bathrooms," Rebecca said.
"Our large communal living areas and leafy garden setting help create a close-knit, community vibe. Our House also relies on a committed group of volunteers who generously give their time to make our families feel welcome and supported."
President Judy Johnston thanked Rebecca for her informative talk and presented her with a donation from the Branch. The AGM and dinner meeting will be on Tuesday evening October 18.
POLLIE RIDE: Former resident Wayne Heathcote was one of the many riders together with former PM Tony Abbott and Angus Taylor MP to participate in the Pollie Pedal Ride from October 2-9 which had a stopover in Grenfell on Wednesday evening.
A mini Civic Reception was held at the hub, where Weddin Shire General Manager Noreen Vu and Mayor Craig Bembrick were on hand to welcome the visitors following their ride in very wet conditions. Since 1988 year Pollie Pedal participants have ridden over 22,000 km and raised more than seven million dollars for Australian Charities. This year the nominated charity is Soldier On - a not for profit veteran support organisation delivering a range of services to enable serving and ex-serving veterans and their families to thrive.
Following dinner at the Bowling Club, Wayne and Jenny Heathcote's daughter Sarah sang a beautiful rendition "An ANZAC Hallelujah". Sarah wrote the words for this and was accompanied by her husband Dave Kingston on guitar. Sarah has recorded her song which she dedicated to her grandparents Audrey and Brian Heathcote. Sarah's song may be seen on YouTube.
ANGLICAN PARISH FETE: The Fete will be held Saturday October 15 from 10am at the parish hall and surrounds in Middle Street. You won't go hungry - Morning teas, crepes and a BBQ lunch will be available. There will be the Lions Jumping Castle and pony rides for children (weather permitting), plus stalls including plants, produce, jams, pickles and pre-loved items as well as a wood raffle. Even if the weather is unkind, all the inside activities can go ahead in the hall.
VSCCA CAR RALLY: Finally, three years after organising (thanks to Covid), the Vintage Sports Car Club of Australia rally arrived in Grenfell. Thank you to Julie and Royce for organising the annual George Green Rally visit. The group said, "It was fabulous to be out exploring New South Wales and with great company too. The beauty of the countryside rolled by, the splendour of the attending vehicles inspired and the marvellous community members we met along the way, broadened our experiences."
Based in Cowra for four nights the group visited Grenfell, Forbes, Eugowra, Woodstock, Wyangala Dam and Canowindra. Thursday saw a trip to Forbes via Grenfell. A generous morning tea was organised by the Grenfell Lions Club for around 70 visitors at the Historic Railway Station and an impressive gathering of cars and people, all enjoyed the ambience.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: Numbers drawn electronically in this order last week were 18,15, 2, 17, 3, & 9. No Jackpot winner this week, one five number winner who will receive $44. New Jackpot $6520 and five number jackpot is $40. Mini Lotto will be drawn at the Railway Hotel tonight. Thank you everyone who supports the Mini Lotto. Lions also conduct a weekly meat raffle at the Railway
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones recently including Rodney Michael Harveyson, Beverly "Bev" Ellery, Ethel Agnus Taylor, Edith Ivy Taylor, Ruth Hampton, Avery Ritchie, Kenneth John Skelton and former residents Hazel Mildred Hope, Ella Maude McKellar, Murray Eppelstun, Rev Fr Bob Date, Jim Verde (Bimbi) and Patricia Potbury (Bribbaree). Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: If you have any social news you wish to have published in the column, contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au. News of special occasions, holidays, visitors, babies and achievements. As many residents do not have social media, they miss your news.
