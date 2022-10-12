The Grenfell Record
Weddin Whispers: Pollie Pedal ride pulls in

Updated October 12 2022 - 9:12pm, first published 9:02pm
CWA EVENING BRANCH: Fifteen members were present at the September meeting, apologies were received from five. Special guest speaker for the evening was Rebecca Walsh, Executive Officer from Ronald McDonald House in Orange.

