What's on around Grenfell and the region

Cowra Spring Show
October 14 and 15
Cowra Spring Show is set to return for 2022 over two big days. With plenty of entertainment including Dinkum Dinosaurs, Base Zero Climbing and The Reptile Displays, along with a fireworks display. Thomas the Tank will be an added attraction. There will also be live entertainment by Adam Brand and Brittany Maggs on the Friday. Visit www.cowrashow.com for more information.
Cowra Open Gardens Weekend
October 22 and 23.
The Cowra Open Gardens will be held next weekend. Enjoy a day visiting and relaxing in some gardens. Morning and afternoon teas will be served from Geoff and Rowena Casey's by Cowra Evening CWA. Tickets are $20 for adults available at the Cowra Visitor Information Centre, and Shoes 4 You.
'Passages and Portals' by Networks Australia
September 19 to October 19
Networks Australia is a group of practising visual artists, living and working in Australia. They work in all mediums including textiles, sculpture, photography, painting and drawing. Their exhibition titled 'Passages and Portals' consists of artworks inspired by Australian poetry. Poems are often passages and portals, offering new ways of seeing their natural surroundings and life experiences. In this exhibition, each artist has interpreted an Australian poem visually. The Networks artists have invited a group of local Grenfell poets to include their own poetry in the exhibition, addressing the themes of Passages and Portals.
Mandurama Country Music Muster
Every weekend in November
Mandurama Country Music Muster is a celebration of all things country an will be showcasing several Australian country musicians and artists. There will be a range of activities every weekend in November at the Royal Hotel Mandurama.
Carols in Taylor Park
Sunday December 4
Bring along your chairs and picnic rug for a wonderful family evening out. Sit back and relax in beautiful Taylor Park and listen to local performers spread the Christmas cheer. The Grenfell Association of Churches will be holding their annual Carols in The Park at Taylor Park. The festivities will begin with a sausage sizzle and a chance to sit and enjoy the Grenfell ambience with your friends and family. The full program will be announced closer to the date.
Light Up The Night 2023
Saturday February 18, 2023
Save the date for Light Up the Night 2023! Enjoy market stalls, live music and a mesmerizing drone light show! A fun family friendly event proudly brought to you by the Weddin Shire Council and funded by the NSW Government. More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.