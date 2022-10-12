Museum features National Trust Diary

The Museum is very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to sell the 2023 National Trust Desk Diary. Photographs taken at the Grenfell Historical Museum and a former local bank are included in the National Trust Desk Diary for 2023.
These would make a wonderful Christmas present.
The diary, which has a week to a page and an illustration opposite each week, is entitled 'Within Our Borders' and celebrates Australian's built, natural, and cultural heritage.
Selling for $25.00 the desk diary is available for purchase at the Grenfell Historical Museum, open on Mondays from 9.30 am and on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 4 pm.
Grenfell-born Lois Rasmussen OAM (nee Johnson) suggested the former ANZ bank and the museum would be very appropriate subjects.
A member of the Women's Committee of the National Trust (NSW), which compiled the diary, Mrs. Rasmussen said this week: 'I thought there is so much heritage and interest in my old home town that Grenfell would be well worth including in the diary.'
The kitchen display at the museum, and the vault and stables from the former bank are pictured.
Mrs. Benson said the bank, originally the Union Bank, dating from 1890, was designed by a then-prominent architect, William Wilkinson Wardell. He also designed churches, including St. Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, and St. Patrick's Cathedral, Melbourne.
Other photographs in the diary include four taken at the Wongaloo Conservation Park at Cromarty, near Townsville in Queensland, by Mark Stoneman AM, who grew up in Grenfell.
The Annual General Meeting was held on September 5, 2022 with Maurice Simpson taking the chair as Returning Officer.
The following positions were filled. Patrons: George Walker and Ian Pitt, President: Peter Mitton, Vice Presidents: Keith Starr and Alan Griffiths, Minute Secretary: Collin Meyers, Treasurer: Sandra Hughes, Research Officer: Sandra Hughes, Museum Archivist: Hugh Moffitt, Librarian: Di Griffiths, Public Officer: Hugh Moffitt: Mosaic Curator: Jill Griffin: Publicity Officer: Di Griffiths.
The Museum has welcomed more new members who have a lot to offer, so we are hoping for great progress and teamwork.
If anyone is interested in joining, you would be more than welcome, see one of our members or call into the Museum when it is open, as above.
