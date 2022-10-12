The Grenfell Record

Museum features National Trust Diary

October 12 2022 - 2:35am
The Museum is very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to sell the 2023 National Trust Desk Diary. Photographs taken at the Grenfell Historical Museum and a former local bank are included in the National Trust Desk Diary for 2023.

