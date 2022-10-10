Grenfell Garden Club to host plant stall

Grenfell Garden Club Inc members were invited to visit Bev Coleman's lovely home and garden with many rustic elements and stone features.
After the meeting we enjoyed a leisurely stroll with views to the Weddin Mountains. It was unfortunate that we had to cancel Open Gardens due to the forecast of heavy rain.
There will be a plant stall in Main Street on October 13 (today) from 8.30am till 12.30pm. The plant stall will aim sell the plants left over from our show stall.
Members are asked to donate baked goods. A roster has been organised.
We have been invited to visit Young Open Gardens on October 29, 2022 which runs from 10am till 5pm.
The Young Open Gardens will be $5 entry with proceeds going to Young Hospital Auxillary.
Our next meeting will be at the Country club on November 1. This will be followed by an afternoon tea at the Red Cross fundraiser and then a screen to watch the Melbourne Cup at 3pm.
The Christmas venue is still to be decided.
Sue Dunlop has an invite from Karen and David Gearling to have our meeting on March 7, 2023 in their garden.
Helenie Carmody from Young Garden Club has invited us to her home on \April 4, 2023 for our meeting.
We thank all the intrepid gardeners who prepared their gardens and we hope you will attend our Christmas Party as a small token of thanks.
Kathleen McCue, Publicity Officer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.