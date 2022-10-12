The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Garden Club to host stall in Main Street on October 13

Updated October 12 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grenfell Garden Club will be hosting a plant stall in Main Street on October 13 (today). File photo.

Grenfell Garden Club Inc members were invited to visit Bev Coleman's lovely home and garden with many rustic elements and stone features. After the meeting we enjoyed a leisurely stroll with views to the Weddin Mountains. It was unfortunate that we had to cancel Open Gardens due to the forecast of heavy rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.