Work to be carried out at local units

The most recent meeting of the Senior Citizens Welfare Committee was held at Grenfell Bowing Club on September 27 and was attended by 10 members.
There were a number of items discussed throughout the meeting including work and repairs to be carried out on some of the units.
The cracking ceiling in number 12 was placed on the list for rectification and will be added to items found from the bi-annual inspection of all units. The person who damaged the brick wall at the BBQ area at the BBQ area in Emu Park has agreed to pay for the damage once it was rectified.
The Grant Application is an ongoing situation and more discussion will be held once we receive information from Parliament as to success with our application.
Two Applications for units were received and approved; these were added to the ever increasing list requesting accommodation in Grenfell.
There was no action by the Garden Committee due to the inclement weather.
President Dennis reported that the Drum Muster was not a big day with only 300 washed drums being presented.
Unit 6 Lawson Lodge is well progressed and we are only waiting on the carpet to be laid. The new tenants will be selected in accordance with our normal procedure.
ANNUAL INSPECTIONS WILL BE CARRIED OUT ON 16th NOVEMBER 2022. All tenants will be notified in writing as per normal procedure.
Nancy Bradtke was very pleased to receive flowers in celebration of her 90th Birthday with congratulations from the Committee
The Next Meeting will be on October 25 at the Bowling Club at 3.30pm. All persons are welcome to attend.
