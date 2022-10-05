Street stall success for CEF

What a terrific fundraiser. The CEF of Grenfell's Street stall was so well supported.
Not only had the committee members worked hard to create beautiful cooking, plants and preserves, and collect fresh fruit and vegetables, books, videos and other assorted items, but so many community members arrived with goods to sell. What great support.
The raffle of a $200 order at Grenfell Meat Barn was won by Thurston Skinner. Thank you to everyone who dropped by the stall and purchased tickets and items and had a chat.
The matched funding for September and October continues: donations made during this period will be matched dollar for dollar.
The AGM was held last week. The committee is: Chair- Clemence Matchett; vice-chair - Peter Spedding; treasurer - Hayley Griffiths; secretary - Margaret Carey; public officer - Jill Hodgson; and publicity - Jenny Armstrong.
Our focus for the rest of the year is to continue fundraising for the 2023 recipients, and promote the application process which is now open till the end of November 2022.
For more information go to cef.org.au or contact us at cefgrenfell@gmail.com.
