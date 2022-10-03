The Grenfell Record

Family says thanks

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:23am, first published October 3 2022 - 11:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Condon family have thanked all involved in the new stables named after Nev that were opened at the Showground. Photo supplied.

The committee of the Weddin Mountain Muster officially opened 36 new stables at the Grenfell Showground in memory of Nev Condon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.