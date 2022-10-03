Family says thanks

The committee of the Weddin Mountain Muster officially opened 36 new stables at the Grenfell Showground in memory of Nev Condon.
Nev's family have thanked all those who worked so hard to not only allow Nev's memory to live on but who paid tribute to the local by naming the stables after him.
"On behalf of the Condon family we would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved with the 36 new stables erected at the Grenfell Showgrounds and opened on the 25th September in Nev's name," Leigh Condon said. "The showgrounds have always played a big part of Nev's horse career that spanned his whole life."
According to Nev's family the local horseman would train up many of his horses at the grounds.
"Many a youngen' has been educated on that track either in the cart or behind the old jogging car, the education was never limited to the horses with Nev always prepared to offer a few words and a sound ear to anyone who needed it," Leigh said. "I'm sure the horses got a few extra laps at times when a good yarn was being had."
The family wanted to thank the local groups that ensured the funding for the stables.
"Special thanks must go to the Weddin Mountain Muster, Show Society and Trust committees for all their efforts in bringing this to fruition also the Weddin Shire Council, Michael McCormack and the Federal Government," Leigh said.
The family was touched when the sign was revealed as it displays the colours Nev would race his horses in.
"Nev's racing colours of red white and blue are a true reflection of his typical Aussie way and nature that reflect on the sign erected in his name," Leigh said. "The Placement of the stables over looking the Showgrounds and Grenfell is a spot that Nev would of loved.
The family said Nev would be very humbled by the acknowledgement.
"His larrikin ways would of been quietened and humbled by the generosity and commitment shown of all involved to ensure that Nev's name will be associated with the Showgrounds and the Grenfell community for years to come," Leigh said. "Thank you Grenfell."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.