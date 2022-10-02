Weddin Council to buy Ambulance Station to sell

Weddin Shire Council has rescinded a motion from its April 2022 meeting and applied to purchase the old Ambulance Station on Main Street to sell on.
At the ordinary meeting held in September Director of Corporate Services Michael Chalmers put forward a recommendation that Council rescind resolution 122/2022, make an application to the NSW Government to transfer the old Ambulance Station for a nominal fee of $1 and upon successful transfer to Council the building be sold for private investment.
According to the business papers from the September meeting Mr Chalmers wrote at the April 2022 ordinary Council meeting a report was provided to Council following a request from the local Station Officer regarding the Grenfell Ambulance Station at 79 Main Street, Grenfell. The request was to gauge Council's interest in procuring the property.
At the time Council resolved to write to NSW Ambulance informing them that Council was not interested in acquiring the old Ambulance Station.
According to Mr Chalmers after reconsideration by Council Staff, a further request by local ambulance officers and a site visit by Councillors, the general consensus was it would be waste to let the building decline and become unusable.
"The position has changed, obviously after the workshop," Mr Chalmers said.
"The Councillors attended and we went and viewed the property, it's a shame to let a historic building go to waste that could be a shop front in our main street.
"The feeling is that if Council doesn't ask the NSW Government for the building it's going to continue to deteriorate beyond a point where it's no longer viable for someone to return it to a business in the main street."
Mr Chalmers went on to explain that the executive of Council felt that it would be prudent for Council to make an application to purchase the building for a nominal fee.
"We can then either move it on to private investment or even a community organisation as has been suggested previously," he added.
"There's going to be grant funding coming up for community organisations before the next election and we've got a lot of good community organisations in the Shire that are looking for some some permanent accommodation."
Cr Phillip Diprose said he felt that it would be a good thing for Council to find new owners for the building.
"It'd be a good thing for us to help move it on," Cr Diprose said.
"I'm a little apprehensive, I'm happy to support the recommendation based on the negotiations I was involved with the nursery site, my understanding is that the only basis of properties such as these being sold to Council's for $1 was when it was going to be for operational use by Councils."
Mr Chalmers agreed that it would not be an easy task.
"It's going to be a tough sell but I think if it doesn't happen like that, I think you're right it's probably not feasible for us to pay a large sum of money for the building," Mr Chalmers said.
Cr Michelle Cook questioned how the opinion on keeping the building had changed since the April meeting, she also asked for explanations on rescinding motions as she was not aware that they are able to be voted on and changed after they have been passed.
Mr Chalmers explained the reasoning behind the change in direction on the recommendation.
"Over the last three weeks I've had three community organisations come and ask Council for accommodation to move into," Mr Chalmers said.
"We've had one organisation that's just got a contract to be in town for four years, another organisation that is looking to get out of a building that is not suitable for them anymore and we obviously have another organisation within our own Council building that is looking for more permanent accommodation."
Mr Chalmers went on to explain that any Council resolution is able to be rescinded.
General Manager Noreen Vu then read the Code of Meeting Practice around rescinding or altering Council decisions which says that a decision of Council can be rescinded or altered if brought to motion with notice.
Ms Vu then explained that because Council had not acted on the resolution at the time of the Council meeting they are still within the rights to rescind it.
"I think part of the issue at the moment is the Ambulance Station is sitting there deteriorating and unless somebody does something about that situation it's just going to sit there," Cr Jan Parlett said.
"It's sat there for years, there has been organisations trying to address something happening with that building and make things happen, I think the concern is that we will have a building in the main street deteriorating further and ongoing for a long, long time and being a heritage town we need to look after it or look after the interests."
Councillor Jason Kennah then spoke on inspecting the building previous to him becoming a member of Council.
"I inspected this building a year-and-a-half to two-years-ago and it's not weather proof and since then the deterioration in two years is remarkable and something needs to be done very quickly to weatherproof the building and stop birds and things coming in," he said.
Though he supports the recommendation Cr Kennah has reservations.
"We don't have a timeframe for where the Health Department sits on this, on disposing the asset, as I say it could fall a part in the meantime.
"I strongly support the recommendation and I also think that it also comes into the bigger picture and discussion about Council assets and Master Plan for the town that we need to secure these assets until a decision is made in the future about them but at the moment it's falling apart."
Cr Cook asked a follow up question.
"The recommendation is that we actually sell it to a private investor, so we talking about a community group getting it, that's not selling to a private investor and the second one, our original motion was to allow NSW Government to take it over, so what you're (Cr Kennah) saying is that something needs to be done, which we agreed with, but we should be allowing the State Government to do that," she stated.
"What we're saying now is we're going to take it back to Local Government and spend our funds as opposed to spending State funds on it."
Ms Vu then went on to comment.
"It currently is owned by the State Government and they're not doing anything about it," she said.
Ms Cook argued that the resolution made previously left it in the hands of the State.
"But our resolution was to leave it with the State Government to allow them to deal with it, isn't that what our resolution was?" Cr Cook asked.
Department of Engineering Director Jaymes Rath then tried to explain to Cr Cook what was being proposed.
"The original idea was that the NSW Ambulance come right to Council cause they had someone interested in purchasing the site, so they wanted Council to write back to say whether we wanted it, if we didn't want it at the time they were hopeful that the State Government might have sold the property to that private person, that hasn't happened, so we've now come around where we're saying it's probably in the best interest to make sure that the building is maintained that may be in Council's best interest to take it back over for the ownership of the building if we can because it is unlikely that they're going to sell it directly to a private person," Mr Rath said.
"Is that in writing or something?" Cr Cook questioned.
Mr Rath conceded that the only information they have in writing was what was originally sent through by NSW Ambulance back in April.
"You want to take it on board and spend Council money in doing it up?" Cr Cook asked.
Ms Vu rebutted the question saying that was not what they were saying.
"No, through you Mr Mayor, that is incorrect, we are not saying that, we are saying that we want to make the offer first to see if they will transfer it to us for $1 and then we will consider in terms of there is grant funding available, especially with these community organisations that are now looking for a permanent accommodation," she said.
"That would be value for money for them to actually go through that process and apply to get that facility up and running for them to actually move into."
The recommendation was moved by Cr Kennah, seconded by Cr Diprose and moved unanimously.
