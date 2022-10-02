The Grenfell Record
Weddin Council to buy Ambulance Station to sell

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:48am, first published October 2 2022 - 1:29am
Weddin Shire Council has rescinded a motion from its April 2022 meeting and applied to purchase the old Ambulance Station on Main Street to sell on.

