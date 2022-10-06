Council to display draft social media policies for Councillors and staff

Weddin Shire Council voted to put on public exhibition its draft social media policies at its most recent ordinary meeting.
The recommendation from General Manager Noreen Vu was to place the draft social media policy for Councillors and Staff in a separate recommendation on public exhibition for a period of 28 days for the purpose of inviting submissions from the community and requested that the General Manager presents a further report together with all submissions received to Council at the conclusion of the public exhibition period for Council's further consideration and adoption - with or without changes - at the November council meeting.
According to the General Manager the draft Weddin Shire Council social media policy for Councillors has been adopted from the Office of Local Government model to provide a robust framework for the administration and management of Council's social media platforms.
"The policy sets the standards of conduct for all council officials who use social media in their official capacity," Ms Vu submitted in the Council business paper.
"Weddin Shire Council is currently undertaking a review of all policies and is in the process of updating policies.
"It was noted that Weddin Shire Council did not have a social media policy and to ensure WSC complies with the Office of Local Government NSW 'Best Practice Policies' and our own internal governance processes."
A separate policy for Council staff was also considered separately from the recommendation on Councillors.
"In the yellow content (highlighted sections) which isn't currently numbered...it's things in there that we thought could strengthen the local policy so we've put it in there," Ms Vu said.
Councillor Philip Diprose said he was happy to agree with the draft but would like to have a workshop.
"I'm happy to go with it on exhibition, but I'd like us to have a workshop on it because there's some stuff in there where I don't have a Councillor page but I like things from time to time, it looks like there's some ramifications there," Cr Diprose said.
"If we could have a workshop at some stage just to work through it."
Cr Diprose said he was happy to move that it be accepted and was seconded by Cr Stuart McKellar.
Cr Michelle Cook had a question in regards to a specific part of the draft.
"I just have a question on 3.12 where it says that Councillors need to have all posts from their private pages authorised by Council..." Cr Cook said trying to find the point in the report.
Neither Ms Vu or Cr Cook could find the specific point Cr Cook was concerned with.
"Those sorts of issues are what I thought we'd pick up in the workshop," Cr Diprose said.
"If there's a tweak that we need to do we can do it then."
The recommendation for the Councillor code of conduct was carried with Cr McKellar, Cr Parlett, Cr McKennah, Cr Best, Cr Howell, Cr Frame and Cr Diprose all voting for it.
The recommendation for the staff code of conduct was moved by Cr McKellar and seconded by Cr Warwick Frame and was carried by a majority.
The draft policy states the principals that Councillors should be willing to uphold when using social media including openness, relevance, accuracy and respect.
Highlighted in the policy is the Other requirements for Councillors' social media platforms which states:
Councillor's engage with the citizens of Weddin Local Government Area through various forums including social media. Councillors have the responsibility to ensure that their use of social media is appropriate. This includes:
Another highlighted section in the draft included Posting Content which read:
Council's social media presences will, were appropriate:
Relating to Concerns or Complaints found in Part 9 of the draft it states:
Concerns or complaints about the administration of a Council's social media platform/profile should be made to Council's General Manager in the first instance.
The draft Councillor and Staff social media policies will be available for viewing and response both online on the Weddin Shire Council website as well as at the Council office.
