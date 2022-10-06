The Grenfell Record
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Council to display draft social media policies for Councillors and staff

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:49am, first published October 6 2022 - 8:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weddin Shire Council voted to put on public exhibition its draft social media policies at its most recent ordinary meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.