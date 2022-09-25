Council to revoke/retire 14 'redundant' policies

At the ordinary meeting of Weddin Shire Council on September 15 the General Manager submitted a notice to withdraw or revoke 14 policies from Council's policies.
According to General Manager Noreen Vu these 14 policies are redundant through changes in legislation, changes to the way the organisation undertakes business or consolidation of historic policies with new combined policies.
"Councillors you will note that I have been communicating for some time in terms of a spreadsheet explaining that there's 82 policies within our system and there's 14 that I'm suggesting we have revoked and retired as per section 165 of the Act," Ms Vu said.
"They're very, very old policies that have just been continually adopted every Council term without anyone going back and cross-referencing to make sure we need these policies."
According to Ms Vu the summary of why the policies should be revoked and retired include: duplication with existing legislation, legislation that has been repealed and no longer applicable, technological changes, duplication with the integrated planning and reporting (IP&R) framework requirements and lack of applicability and reflection in the operational budget to support the policy.
"If any Councillors are nervous in terms of why we are removing 14 local policies this is quite a regular occurrence that happens in terms of revoking policies when there is a new Council term to consider," Ms Vu said.
"What I'm proposing is that we revoke the policies and then we put a notice of it up on our website and remove those 14 policies there."
Councillor Michelle Cook asked for a deferral of the recommendation to review the 14 policies.
"There's 14 policies here and I, myself haven't had a chance to read them," Cr Cook said.
"I did ask for copies to be printed and that wasn't available. We've had issues with iPads this week so I couldn't read them on my own and there's things in there like travelling stock, incentives for new businesses, incentives for expansion of businesses.
"I think that I would like to read them before I retire a policy because that would affect new people coming to our Shire when we're trying to increase the population that we're retiring a policy without any discussion about it."
The General Manager said that she had no issue with Cr Cook's point, however that she had given them notice on the recommendation.
"I have been circulating this around now for the last three or four weekly emails so if people need time on it that's completely fine as well," Ms Vu said.
"But I have given Councillors advanced notice on this."
Cr Stuart McKellar felt that adequate time had been given and that the Councillors should vote on the recommendation.
"We're paid to make decisions, I think this is one we should make," he said.
"If the General Manager is recommending that we retire these policies I think we should do it."
Councillor Jan Parlett was also concerned about some policies.
"Just a little concerned in that you've got things like taking photographs in the Grenfell Art Gallery, we don't have a policy in place or something written, I don't think, where we can enforce that," Cr Parlett said.
"My concern is that we may need to take some of the things out of those policies or streamline it to some effect still."
Ms Vu didn't disagree, however said that particular policy is included in the Asset Management Strategy.
"I don't disagree with that, that forms part of an Asset Management strategy so that would be a procedure for that facility," she said.
"When I circulated that spreadsheet in terms of those 82 policies there was probably another 15 or 16 policies that I think should be retired, but before we retire them we need to make sure things like the Asset Management Strategy was in place, so they're the ones that I have put on hold for now."
Ms Vu said the policies put forward have been done so as checks and research have been conducted on them all in regards to legislation, lack of utilisation and relevance.
"I made sure I did my research to see if there were other similar policies in other councils and I just couldn't see it," she said.
Cr Cook pushed again that the matter be deferred so further discussion could be had.
Cr Cook's motion to be deferred was seconded by Cr Parlett however the motion was voted down with only Cr Cook and Cr Parlett voting for it.
The original recommendation was moved by Cr Diprose and seconded by Cr McKellar and was carried with Cr Cook the only one not to raise their hand on the vote.
The 14 policies, the date they were first adopted and comments were:
1.9.5 Undertaking Private Works - 18/1/1983 - Council's Fees and charges do not reflect this cost or policy indicating that this is a legacy policy. Provisions in the policy are ambitious. Removal of the policy does not negate the ability for Council officers to undertake private works and as outlined in s.67 of the Local Government Act 1993, the application can still be made to Council and approved on a case-by-case basis.
1.14.3 Email communications with Council - 20/8/2009 - The content in the policy is an operational matter and provides a good basis for what staff should be provided in their induction and instructions for the Records Officer. In comparison to other councils there is no similar benchmark policy around when Council will accept communications and when it will not. Removal of the policy shows that Council would like to engage rather than filter email content and block it at the mailbox system.
1.18.3 Asset management - 21/6/2012 - In line with the IP&R Framework, Council already has a number of Asset Management Plans as part of the IP&R Framework. There is no need for a separate policy.
1.19.2 Gathering information - 20/12/2012 - This is a dated strategy. In comparison to other councils, there is no similar benchmark policy. It is a duplication with the records management intent, WHS requirements etc. There is no need for this policy.
1.21.2 Taking photographs in the Grenfell Art Gallery - 21/8/2014 - Currently there is a sign on the front door that asks for no photos to be taken. It can be a procedure for the facility. There is no need for a local policy.
1.27.1 Sustainable best value - 21/6/2018 - This is a duplication of the IP&R Framework. The principals are largely captured in the IP&R and other policies. Removing this policy will have no effect.
2.3.3 - Travelling stock in Grenfell - 8/1993 - The Act has been repealed. Removing this policy will have no effect to travelling stock.
3.2.3 No smoking - public places and Council owned land - 19/11/2009 - The Smoke Free Environment Act 2000 has been in place for some time now and the community attitude has changed. Council does not need a standalone policy for this. The legislation is clear on what are 'exempt areas' and what the Act determines as 'smoke free areas.'
12.3.5 Incentives for new businesses (shops) - 15/5/2003 - In comparison to other councils there is no similar benchmark policy. The policy states that new business owners can apply for grants/incentives but they are not reflected in the operational budget. The policy has also not been utilised by new businesses in recent times. The policy should be deleted.
12.4.5 Incentives for new businesses (general) - 15/5/2003 - In comparison to other councils, there is no similar benchmark policy. The policy states that new business owners can apply for grants/incentives but they are not reflected in the operational budget. The policy has also not been utilised by new businesses in recent times. The policy should be deleted.
12.5.5 - Incentives for expansion of existing businesses - - 15/5/2003 - In comparison to other councils, there is no similar benchmark policy. The policy states that new business owners can apply for grants/incentives but they are not reflected in the operational budget. The policy has also not been utilised by new businesses in recent times. The policy should be deleted.
14.2.4 - 16/3/2006 - In comparison to other councils there is no similar benchmark policy. The wording in the policy could lead to legal challenges and it is best to remove this policy.
14.11.2 Smoke free areas - 15/4/1994 - The Smoke Free Environment Act 2000 has been in place for some time now and the community attitude has changed. Council does not need a standalone policy for this. The legislation is clear on what are 'exempt areas' and what the Act determines as 'smoke free areas'.
14.13.4 Telephone reimbursement - 17/8/1990 - Council employees requiring to make work phone calls are in most circumstances issued with work mobiles. The policy is in relation to landlines and equipment rental and is not a policy that in recent times has been utilised by staff.
The policies and further information will be published on the Weddin Shire Council website as per the recommendation.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
