Council to revoke/retire 14 'redundant' policies

1.14.3 Email communications with Council - 20/8/2009 - The content in the policy is an operational matter and provides a good basis for what staff should be provided in their induction and instructions for the Records Officer. In comparison to other councils there is no similar benchmark policy around when Council will accept communications and when it will not. Removal of the policy shows that Council would like to engage rather than filter email content and block it at the mailbox system.