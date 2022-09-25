A message from the Mayor on road conditions

With all the recent wet weather events and Natural Disaster declared events, our road network has been significantly impacted.
I understand that there are many frustrated community members who have been impacted by this.
The Weddin LGA was successful in being declared under the Natural Disaster Declaration for the November 2021 and January 2022 events.
Council is currently waiting to hear for the approval of the current August 2022 event.
When a Natural Disaster event is declared, this means costs to do emergency repairs and subsequent repairs and constructions will be funded through the NSW Government.
I am told that when these events occur, Council Officers must provide a report to Resilience NSW, outlining the damage that has occurred.
Our Shire has 431km of sealed roads and 527 km of unsealed road infrastructure and our team here do the best that they can do ensure this information is captured.
In order to ensure proper accounting and reporting, this requires photos of before the damage has occurred, and providing evidence that the damage has occurred.
Council must then estimate the cost of repairs. Emergency repairs are undertaken and then Council must wait for the approval from Resilience NSW before we can commence on the Reconstruction Works.
Approval can take up to two months.
It is likely that these works for the recent events will take up to two years to complete.
Just like every shire in NSW that has impacted by the significant rainfall events, with some meteorologist reporting that rain has not occurred like this for 60 years, I ask for your patience.
We know that the roads require our attention.
In the event that you feel that the roads are not passable, please contact the Council's Infrastructure Team.
I understand that some community members have been reporting these matters to me directly and/or to other Councillors.
These requests are being put into the Council's customer service request system and they are being noted, inspected and will be programmed to be actioned where required.
As a smaller Council, there are many competing pressures that are currently occurring and I want you to know that we empathise with your problem.
Please ensure you travel safely and drive with extreme caution and to the conditions of the road.
Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick
