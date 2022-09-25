Pollie Pedal in Grenfell this week

The 2022 Soldier On Pollie Pedal will be in Grenfell this week with a number of familiar faces riding to raise money.
The Pollie Pedal is a long distance, multi-day fundraising bike ride that gives smaller communities the opportunity to meet members of parliament. This year the ride's beneficiary is Soldier On.
The ride will be passing through Grenfell on their route between Gooloogong and Morangarell.
On Wednesday 5 October 2022 the roads effected by this event include Gooloogong Road, Cross Street (Grenfell), Melyra Street (Grenfell), Forbes Street (Grenfell) and Main Street (Grenfell).
On Thursday 6 October 2022 Weddin Street (Grenfell), South Street (Grenfell), Mary Gilmore Way, Grenfell Street (Bimbi), Bimbi-Quandialla Road, First St (Quandialla), Glasson St (Quandialla), Morangarell Road and Euroka Road will be effected.
Council asks all road users to be watchful of warning signage indicating event participants are in the area and to proceed with care.
Weddin Shire Council appreciates the patience of motorists during this period.
This year cyclist include Angus Taylor, Michael Abrahams, James Falkiner, Tom Gleeson, Martin Cross and many more.
Locals are able to sponsor a rider or they can donate to the cause at https://fundraise.soldieron.org.au/event/pollie-pedal-2022.
Soldier On is a not-for-profit veteran support organisation for serving and ex-serving veterans and their families.
