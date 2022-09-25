Ben, Zayden and Jack shave it off for cancer research

On top of officially finishing their high school education last week Year 12 students also shaved their heads and lost hair on other parts of their body for a great cause.
The Henry Lawson High School students raised funds and lost some pretty impressive hairstyles all in the name of cancer research.
Ben Hurst-Strange, Jayden Southwell and Zachary Clarke have raised over $1000 for the Leukemia Foundation's Worlds Greatest Shave.
"For our last assembly at The Henry Lawson High School we are finally saying goodbye to Year 12 and their 'lovely' mullets," the boys profile read.
"The likes of Ben, Zac and Jayden will shave and cut their hair on stage to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave.
"Ben an his possy are going to have their legs waxed, just in time for Summer."
On top of shaving his mullet Ben also donated his pony-tail for another great cause.
"Ben is donating his pony tail to Sustainable Salons to be made into a wig for those with cancer and the remaining hair will be made into a hair boom to soak up oil spills," The Henry Lawson High School posted on its Facebook page.
It isn't too late to donate to the great effort and cause with donations able to be made through the group's World Greatest Shave profile.
