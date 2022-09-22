Weddin Whispers: Weddin celebrates NAIDOC | Photos

GRENFELL NAIDOC: On Friday September 16, Grenfell held its inaugural NAIDOC Ceremony, beginning with a smoking ceremony on the steps of Council Chambers. Council thanked the Grenfell NAIDOC Committee, in particular, Julie Ferguson, Julie Gilmore, Chad White and Terry Carroll for providing an inclusive ceremony; following the elders in the smoking ceremony, the public were invited to participate.
It was a beautiful morning with a lot of representation from our local schools and members of our community. Thank you to Mick's Bakery, Mawhood's IGA, Grenfell Lions Club and the Cowra Information & Neighbourhood Centre for their support of the inaugural NAIDOC Ceremony.
Lots of activities and experiences were on offer; bush tucker, art, food, craft, music, dancing and workshops; and of course, an amazing BBQ with kangaroo steaks and sausages, crocodile sausages, quandong chutney and delectable Johnny Cakes
Weddin Shire Council closed the Council Chambers to allow staff to all attend the smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country and they would like to acknowledge that they operate on the Wiradjuri Country.
PASSAGES AND PORTALS: The exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery by Networks Australia titled Passages and Portals opened on Friday September 9. The exhibition is a journey into artwork inspired by Australian poetry.
Networks Australia is a group of practising artists living and working in Australia. They work in all mediums including textiles, sculpture, photography, painting and drawings.
The Networks Artists invited a group of local Grenfell poets and writers to include their own poetry in the exhibition.
The evening was a great success and even the torrential rain didn't amount the spirit of the event.
BBQ BREAKIE: Councillors were invited to attend the Council's monthly BBQ Breakfast last Friday. It was the first time many of the Councillors had met with the outdoor team and they have quite a few new team members. It was a great opportunity for Council staff to hear from each Councillor; what their priorities are and their areas of interest. The Councillors were also provided a tour of the Depot. Mayor Bembrick and General Manager Noreen Vu along with the Councillors thanked the teams for all the work they do to keep the Weddin Shire beautiful. They gave a special acknowledgement to the Roads team who, at the moment have the relentless task of trying to keep the potholes at bay and keep the road users safe.
MID WINTER BALL: The Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery Midwinter Ball, traditionally held in the third week of June each year, brings together the journalistic, political and corporate chiefs of Australia. It is always a memorable night full of entertainment and networking opportunities with the big winner being charity. Held on September 7 this year with special guest Marcia Hines where Grenfell's entertainer Tony Haley was on hand as stage manager for this important social event. The ball is the premier social event on the political calendar. It uniquely includes the senior ranks of all parliamentary parties, including the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, as well as the heads of corporate Australia and of course the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.
GREENETHORPE CENTENARY: Come and help celebrate the 100th Birthday of the Greenethorpe Soldiers' Memorial Hall on Saturday October 8 from 11am-3pm. Enjoy a BBQ lunch of sausage sandwiches for $2 or a steak sandwich for $5 (Cash only). There will be games, history room tour, slideshows, memorabilia display (bring something old to display). To celebrate their 100th birthday a 'Centenary Cookbook' has been compiled by the Greenethorpe Community - Copies will be available for purchase on the day
LIONS MINI LOTTO: No five number or jackpot winner last week. Although it is a public holiday, THE Grenfell Lions Club Mini Lotto will still be drawn tonight at the Bowling Club. The Major jackpot is now $5888 and the five number jackpot is $120. Choose six numbers 1-20.
MUSTER: The wet conditions have certainly caused some upheavals. Weddin Mountain Muster have cancelled their event. Their media release says, "With great regret, the Executive and key office bearers of the Weddin Mountain Muster have unanimously made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 event."
SINCERE SYMPATHY: Sympathy is extended to the families who have lost loved ones recently including Beverly "Bev" Ellery and former residents Hazel Mildred Hope, Ella Maude McKellar and Murray Eppelstun. Our thought and prayers are with you all.
WEDDIN WHISPERS: Please contact me on 6343 1574 or 0403 480 729 or by email at carrollt@tpg.com.au.
