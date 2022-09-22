Weddin Whispers: Weddin celebrates NAIDOC | Photos

The Grenfell Record

By Deidre Carroll
Updated September 22 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 10:02pm
GRENFELL NAIDOC: On Friday September 16, Grenfell held its inaugural NAIDOC Ceremony, beginning with a smoking ceremony on the steps of Council Chambers. Council thanked the Grenfell NAIDOC Committee, in particular, Julie Ferguson, Julie Gilmore, Chad White and Terry Carroll for providing an inclusive ceremony; following the elders in the smoking ceremony, the public were invited to participate.

