Weddin Whispers: Weddin celebrates NAIDOC | Photos

BBQ BREAKIE: Councillors were invited to attend the Council's monthly BBQ Breakfast last Friday. It was the first time many of the Councillors had met with the outdoor team and they have quite a few new team members. It was a great opportunity for Council staff to hear from each Councillor; what their priorities are and their areas of interest. The Councillors were also provided a tour of the Depot. Mayor Bembrick and General Manager Noreen Vu along with the Councillors thanked the teams for all the work they do to keep the Weddin Shire beautiful. They gave a special acknowledgement to the Roads team who, at the moment have the relentless task of trying to keep the potholes at bay and keep the road users safe.