The Grenfell Record

Weddin NSW RFS get ready day at HQ

September 22 2022 - 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These kids were pretty chuffed with their new headware at the Weddin NSW RFS Get Ready Day in Grenfell. Photo Weddin HQ Rural Fire Brigade.

There was plenty for the whole family to make the most of at the Weddin Rural Fire Brigade Get Ready Day on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.