Weddin NSW RFS get ready day at HQ

There was plenty for the whole family to make the most of at the Weddin Rural Fire Brigade Get Ready Day on Saturday.
There were activity packs, hats and more on offer for local children who attended with their parents as they discussed ways to be ready for the upcoming Bushfire Danger Period.
Every year the NSW Rural Fire Brigade hosts the day as a way for locals to drop in and ask questions about what they can do to stay fire safe during the upcoming fire season.
On Saturday there were plenty of locals who made the most of the event stopping by to check in, find out more and see what they could do to help the local RFS.
The statutory Bush Fire Danger Period runs from 1 October to 31 March, however these dates may vary due to local conditions.
The NSW Rural Fire Service will announce in the coming weeks exactly when the Bushfire Danger Period will officially begin, however, locals are being encouraged to plan and prepare in the next two weeks.
