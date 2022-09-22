Rain ruins the 2022 Muster

On Saturday 17th September the Executive and key office bearers of the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee held a special meeting to discuss safety concerns for the upcoming Muster, which resulted in the 2022 event being cancelled.
"It is with great regret we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 event" announced Mr Don Robinson, President of the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee.
"Our Committee has been working tirelessly over the past few months to do everything they can to make the 2022 event go ahead, with amendments and more amendments to the rides with each rainfall event we have had to create safe rides for participants and their horses under the wet conditions.
We came so close but with 40mm last week and more rain predicted this week and for the week of the Muster, we have now exhausted all options" Mr Robinson stated.
The Muster, which was due to run from 25 September to 30 September, has now been cancelled for three years in a row following two years of COVID restrictions, adding to the disappointment for committee members, participants and the community of Grenfell who benefit greatly from the influx of visitors for the week of the Muster and enjoy seeing the horses riding through the Shire.
"This decision is devastating for our event and for the local community, but people must understand that these are extreme circumstances we are dealing with and the safety and welfare of all participants, committee and their horses is our number one priority," said Mr Robinson.
As part of due process, the Muster committee undertakes risk assessments of the proposed rides in conjunction with Transport NSW, Local Council, NSW Police, and their Insurers.
"Unfortunately, the recent weather has impacted heavily on proposed rides and the ground we were to cover is not fit for the purposes of the Muster. With 100 horses set to ride, it would be too risky," said Mr Robinson.
In addition to the concerns over the safety of the rides, Mr Robinson also indicated that they had to consider the impact on the Grenfell Showground, where the event is based.
"There is simply no way we would have been able to have around 200 people camp at the Showground for the week and not make a complete mess of it" he said.
The Muster Committee will now be busy reversing plans that had been made and begin working towards next year's event, which will be planned for 24-29 September 2023.
"Registered participants for this year will be contacted in due course to organise full refunds and have their merchandise posted to them," said Mr. Robinson.
"I ask all participants and sponsors for their understanding with the cancellation of our event this year. 2022 has been a huge year for us and all the planning has not been in vain with some new rides discovered, new relationships formed with landowners and better processes put in place with authorities
I would like to thank our committee who have been desperate to see the event go ahead and have worked like Trojans to try and make it happen. I would also like to thank the Grenfell PAH and I Association, the Grenfell Land Managers, Weddin Shire Council, Transport NSW, and NSW Police who have all been incredibly helpful and supportive along the way" concluded Mr Robinson.
For further information of the Weddin Mountain Muster visit weddinmountainmuster.com.au or email grenfellmuster@gmail.com
Visit the Weddin Mountain Muster website at https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/.
