Rain ruins the 2022 Muster

By Weddin Mountain Muster Committee
Updated September 22 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:58pm
On Saturday 17th September the Executive and key office bearers of the Weddin Mountain Muster Committee held a special meeting to discuss safety concerns for the upcoming Muster, which resulted in the 2022 event being cancelled.

