Toohey finds love: forever home found for stray Kelpie

Rebecca Hewson
Rebecca Hewson
Updated September 22 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:56pm
Toohey the Kelpie has found a loving family thanks to Weddin Shire Council ranger Allison Knowles. Photos supplied.

Weddin Shire Council's ranger Allison Knowles was on the hunt for a forever home for a young Kelpie that was found at Henry Lawson Oval with Toohey finding love this week.

