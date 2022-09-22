Toohey finds love: forever home found for stray Kelpie

Weddin Shire Council's ranger Allison Knowles was on the hunt for a forever home for a young Kelpie that was found at Henry Lawson Oval with Toohey finding love this week.
The lovely little girl had no name and was found in very poor condition, barely out of her puppy stage.
"Toohey was found straying at the Henry Lawson Oval on Sunday 4 September 2022 and subsequently impounded, currently being held at the WSC Impound Facility," Allison said.
"The dog is a female red and tan kelpie, possibly under 12 months old.
"She is very friendly toward people and genuinely wants to please," Allison said. "This little girl is looking for someone to love her and add to their family. She is ready to be spoiled."
And now she will be with her new family taking her home on Tuesday.
Allison is encouraging locals to do the same thing and adopt rather than shop for their new addition to the home.
"Let's face it, an eight week old puppy is irresistibly adorable," Allison said. "Many of us will instantly fall in love at first sight, but please remember that puppy that you bring home at eight weeks is a huge commitment."
Allison said they had tried to find the young dog's owners however without the essential microchip they were unable to locate who she belonged to and as a result she ended up at the pound.
"Sadly, I've noted a spike in owners not complying with microchip and registration laws, which limits the chance of puppies and dogs returning to their home," Allison said.
"Although every attempt is made to find new homes for these fur-babies there are no guarantees and enormous effort, communication and juggling goes into trying to save these dogs from their ultimate fate - being euthanised."
This will not be the case for Toohey with her new caring and loving family and home found.
"Before you get a new puppy or dog you need to ask yourself a couple of important questions," Alison said.
"Can I do it? Is it fair? Have you got the time to spend with a puppy? Have you got the money? That puppy will need constant attention, training, socializing, regular exercise, a nutritional balanced diet, vaccinating, vet checks, worming, grooming, a space to run, a space to feel secure, shade, shelter, a space for his own house, a secure backyard - and the list goes on.
"And last but certainly not least that puppy will need constant love. This may last for 16 or 17 years. Can you do it?"
