Grenfell Country Education Foundation spring into action for local students

Grenfell Country Education Foundation are springing into action to get ready for students in 2023 with its scholarship applications now open.
It might not be feeling like spring, but the start of September has marked some important steps for CEF of Grenfell.
Applications for 2023 opened on September 1.
For locals to be eligible for a scholarship from the Grenfell CEF they need:
Applications can be accessed through www.cef.org.au.
Country Education Foundation of Australia has announced that the donations made during the months of September and October will be matched dollar for dollar.
Now is a great time to donate knowing that your support will be doubled.
Already two local organisations have made their donations this September with Weddin Landcare and Moses and Sons digging deep and donating to help local students further their education.
At the end of September, CEF of Grenfell will be running a street stall with a great raffle of a $200 open order at Grenfell Meat Barn.
If anyone would like to purchase a ticket or two they are asked to please contact a committee member, otherwise we will see you Friday 30 September at the Street Stall.
Grenfell CEF are focused on building our funds for the 2023 recipients, and we do it with our community's fantastic and ongoing support.
To find out more about the CEF of Grenfell be sure to visit www.cef.org.au.
