Mayor Bembrick pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Weddin Shire Council Mayor Craig Bembrick has paid tribute to Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in the early hours of Friday morning Australian time.
Though the Queen never made it out to the Weddin area she has over the years acknowledged many locals for either their volunteer work, anniversaries and of course birthdays when they reach a certain milestone.
Advertisement
In turn the Queen meant many different things to locals both good and not so good, but no matter local's opinions the reality was that Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II has been there throughout the last 70 years as Australia's monarch.
"It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we learned, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle UK, on 8 September 2022 aged 96," Mayor Bembrick said in a statement.
"Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, she was a true governor, committed to serving and providing strength and stability, she was the only Monarch to visit Australia with 16 visits between 1954 and 2011."
Though so many have been shocked by her passing Mr Bembrick has expressed his sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and to the Royal family.
"Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the Commonwealth, the UK and around the world," Mayor Bembrick said.
"Our thoughts are with the King and the Royal Family."
As has been reported earlier now named as heir to the throne King Charles III will replace his mother as the head of the Commonwealth, the United Kingdom and the Royal family.
At this time it is known that the Queen's body will lay in state at Westminster Hall for four days and will be taken to Buckingham Palace's throne room on Saturday. No details in regards to the funeral have been released at the time of going to print, however, the United Kingdom will be in a period of official mourning until the Queen's funeral.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.