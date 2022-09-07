Woodbridge winners at awards night

There were 145 people at the Woodbridge Cup presentation dinner last week with a number of award winners from Grenfell.
TOP TRY SCORERS: League Tag - Molly Hoswell (Manildra) 27 Tries. Youth League - Michael Smith (Grenfell) 22 Tries. 1st Grade - Caylib Marston (Oberon) 24 Tries.
Advertisement
Garry Hewen Ladies League Tag Minor Premiership Shield - Manildra. Kevin Forde Senior Youth League Minor Premiership Shield - Molong. Ken Hodge 1st Grade Minor Premiership Shield - Manildra.
TOP POINT SCORERS: League Tag - Molly Hoswell (Manildra) 214 points. Youth League - Bailey Peschka (Molong) 128 points. 1st Grade - Ben McAlpine (Manildra) 100 points.
PRESENTATION TO LADIES LEAGUE TAG REPRESENTATIVE COACH AND MANAGER - Garry Hewen and Isabel Holmes. PRESENTATION TO UNDER 18s COACH AND MANAGER - Anthony Thorncraft and Mark Thomas. PRESENTATION TO FIRST GRADE COACH AND MANAGER - Adam Hall and Jamie Grant. Presentation to Representative Trainers - Malcolm Millar, Josh Bayley, Dee Madgwick, Rob Burn, Chloe Madgwick and Belinda Peschka. THE DAVE COOPER MEMORIAL UNDER 20'S REPRESENTATIVE ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Caleb Haddin (Grenfell). THE WILLIAMS ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Michael Smith (Grenfell). COACH OF THE YEAR - Blaise Fuller Peak Hill. REFEREE OF THE YEAR - Mick Madgwick.
PRESENTATION OF LADIES LEAGUE TAG PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Molly Hoswell Manildra. HOUGHTON/EPPELSTUN MEDAL FOR THE OPEN JUNIOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Michael Smith Grenfell. THE ALEX ARMSTRONG MEDAL FOR THE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Connor Farrer Trundle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.