Woodbridge winners at awards night

PRESENTATION TO LADIES LEAGUE TAG REPRESENTATIVE COACH AND MANAGER - Garry Hewen and Isabel Holmes. PRESENTATION TO UNDER 18s COACH AND MANAGER - Anthony Thorncraft and Mark Thomas. PRESENTATION TO FIRST GRADE COACH AND MANAGER - Adam Hall and Jamie Grant. Presentation to Representative Trainers - Malcolm Millar, Josh Bayley, Dee Madgwick, Rob Burn, Chloe Madgwick and Belinda Peschka. THE DAVE COOPER MEMORIAL UNDER 20'S REPRESENTATIVE ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Caleb Haddin (Grenfell). THE WILLIAMS ENCOURAGEMENT AWARD - Michael Smith (Grenfell). COACH OF THE YEAR - Blaise Fuller Peak Hill. REFEREE OF THE YEAR - Mick Madgwick.